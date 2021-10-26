Omaha chamber to hold virtual meetings on local transportation issues

The Greater Omaha Chamber will hold virtual meetings starting Wednesday to discuss its new ConnectGO transportation strategy.

The meetings invite people to an open conversation about improving transportation in their neighborhoods.

Stephen Osberg, the chamber's director of transportation and urban development, will discuss ConnectGO and take feedback from participants.

The chamber has proposed an 11-part strategy to improve transportation in the Omaha metro area.

Included in that strategy: Expansion of the ORBT rapid bus line, improvements to Omaha’s regular bus system, a new downtown to midtown streetcar, 100 miles of new bike lanes, 50 new miles of trails and a continued focus on street maintenance.

The first three meetings are:

Wednesday at 6 p.m.: A virtual meeting and Facebook Live with the North Omaha Neighborhood Association.

Monday at 6 p.m.: Virtual meeting with InCommon.

Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.: Virtual meeting with the Aksarben-Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association.

Additional meetings will follow in 2022.