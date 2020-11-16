 Skip to main content
Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz to retire after nearly 23 years
Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz to retire after nearly 23 years

Omaha's city attorney will retire next month after leading the city's law department for nearly 23 years.

Paul Kratz's final day will be Dec. 11, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's office said Monday. Stothert will name an interim city attorney to serve while she seeks a replacement.

As city attorney, Kratz manages litigation, negotiates redevelopment agreements and oversees a staff of 35, including 24 attorneys. He was hired by Mayor Hal Daub and served during the administrations of Mike Fahey, Jim Suttle and Stothert.

"Paul has been an important adviser, negotiator and taxpayer advocate for more than two decades," Stothert said in a press release. "He had guided mayors and City Councils to decisions that make Omaha the great and growing city it is today."

Stothert said Kratz has been involved in dozens of projects that have led to Omaha's growth. Kratz named his involvement in projects such as the CHI Health Center, Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, TD Ameritrade Park and the College World Series contract as points of pride.

"I have been fortunate as the city attorney to be involved in some of the most significant city-initiated projects ...," Kratz said in the release.

He graduated from the University of Nebraska Law School in 1975. Before joining the city, Kratz was a partner at the law firm McGill Gotsdiner Workman & Lepp.

