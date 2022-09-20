Omaha City Council affirms support for a permanent protected bike lane

The Omaha City Council voted in support of keeping the city's first protected bike lane a day after officials approved the route concept for the city's future streetcar system.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of the resolution. Aimee Melton was absent.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Pete Festersen and Don Rowe, was held over from the council's previous meeting to allow for slight changes in the language.

Changes came at the request of Brinker Harding, who suggested striking part of the proposal that placed partial responsibility for the bike lane on the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

The city first opened its protected bike lane, known as the Market to Midtown Bikeway, in July 2021. The 2-mile, two-way lane is protected by bollards and set between the curb and parallel parking spaces. It runs along Harney Street from 10th Street to Turner Boulevard.

But the lane isn't permanent. The city created the bike lane as part of an 18-month pilot program.

The resolution passed Tuesday urges the Public Works Department and the mayor — along with Metro Smart Cities and Bike Walk Nebraska — to evaluate the pilot program and consider options to extend the project, pending the determination of a proposed streetcar route.

The Omaha Streetcar Authority approved the streetcar route concept during its Monday meeting. It would see streetcars run east along Harney Street and then turn north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city's riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route's western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The bike lane resolution goes on to say a permanent protected bike lane should be placed in or near the urban core. It also urges Public Works and the Mayor's Office to fund any extension of the pilot project and prioritize funding for a permanent protected bike lane.

Rowe said the resolution basically boils down to: "A bike trail in the urban core is important to us and we want to see it happen."

But, he added, more evaluation needs to be done to see if a streetcar and bike lane can safely coexist on Harney Street.

Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said she believes Harney Street can accommodate a bike lane and the streetcar.

Other streets in the urban core won't work, she said. Harris mentioned a handful of reasons why streets like Farnam, Douglas, Cuming and Leavenworth Streets as well as St. Mary's Avenue wouldn't be able to accommodate a bike lane.

"We believe there is space," Harris said of Harney Street. "The reason the pilot project ended up on Harney in the first place is because there was a whole lane of pavement there that wasn't needed based on the amount of traffic that Harney carries."

Although the resolution received council approval, it still may not be a done deal. Council members last year tried to add money to permanently fund a protected bike lane, but they didn't have the votes to override a veto from Mayor Jean Stothert.

Stothert previously told The World-Herald that she would likely veto the bike lane amendment if it resembled last year's failed proposal.

Tom Warren, chief of staff with the Mayor's Office, said that, as of late Tuesday afternoon, a final decision hadn't been made on whether Stothert will veto the plan. That decision would likely come Wednesday, he said.