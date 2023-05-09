Omaha City Council members approved a nearly $2.9 million contract with an Omaha company Tuesday to plan a new downtown police and fire headquarters.

The agreement calls for the Leo A Daly firm to provide architectural services, engineering and master planning for the new facility. It's the first of several steps needed to move the proposed project forward.

Omaha voters still will have to approve a bond issue that would take the project through formal design development and bids for construction, said Mike Oestmann with the Public Works Department. Oestmann shared a project timeline with council members Tuesday.

The building that currently houses the Omaha Police Department's central headquarters sits near 15th and Howard Streets, just west of the Old Market. The Omaha Fire Department's headquarters building is about a block away.

"The general scope of this project is dealing with the police and fire headquarters," Oestmann said. "We will also incorporate a downtown police precinct possibly as part of this project and a fire station."

In August, the city plans to look at potential building sites.

Conceptual designs for the facility could be developed this fall, and completed designs could be rolled out to the public in April 2024, which would mark the end of the project's "phase one."

The project team intends to visit multiple police and fire headquarters throughout the country to help determine the facility's design, Oestmann said.

In May 2024, a final price tag for the project would go to the public for a bond issue vote. If approved, Leo A Daly in June of 2024 will provide the second phase of the company's proposal for construction documents and building.

If all goes as planned, the new headquarters could open in the summer of 2027.

"A joint police and fire headquarters has been discussed for many years in downtown Omaha," City Council President Pete Festersen said before the vote. "If this is approved, it's just the first step to assess the options and assess locations."

