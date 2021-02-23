Omaha City Council approves $80 million TIF request for redevelopment at Crossroads

New shops, restaurants, apartments and more could come to life at the former Crossroads Mall site as early as late 2024.

The Omaha City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve an $80 million tax increment financing request for the project, an award that will help developers deliver on a $553 million redevelopment vision at the site near 72nd and Dodge Streets.

KJ Crossroads Venture LLC, made up of Omaha-based Lockwood and Century development companies, plans to construct offices, retail stores, entrainment venues, apartments, senior living units and hotel rooms. The plan also includes public plazas, artwork and about 4,000 parking spots — some surface and others in structures above and underground.

"The Crossroads will become a commercial, residential, entertainment and leisure destination at the true crossroads of our city," Mayor Jean Stothert said in remarks to the council.

The project's $80 million TIF request, the largest in city history, had raised eyebrows among opponents, some of whom say the city has been too generous in granting the tax incentive that is meant to spur development in blighted areas.