Omaha City Council approves $80 million TIF request for redevelopment at Crossroads

New shops, restaurants, apartments and more could come to life at the former Crossroads Mall site as early as late 2024.
The Omaha City Council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve an $80 million tax increment financing request for the project, an award that will help developers deliver on a $553 million redevelopment vision at the site near 72nd and Dodge Streets.
KJ Crossroads Venture LLC, made up of Omaha-based Lockwood and Century development companies, plans to construct offices, retail stores, entrainment venues, apartments, senior living units and hotel rooms. The plan also includes public plazas, artwork and about 4,000 parking spots — some surface and others in structures above and underground.
"The Crossroads will become a commercial, residential, entertainment and leisure destination at the true crossroads of our city," Mayor Jean Stothert said in remarks to the council.
The project's $80 million TIF request, the largest in city history, had raised eyebrows among opponents, some of whom say the city has been too generous in granting the tax incentive that is meant to spur development in blighted areas.
Under TIF, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before any improvements.
After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to those local governments.
City officials and proponents contend that the projects that receive TIF — and the extra tax revenue from them — wouldn't have occurred at all without the incentive. The tool also helps to offset extra costs of taking on redevelopment projects in older or difficult-to-develop parts of the city, they say.
But people like Sarah Johnson, one of a few opponents who spoke Tuesday, say they'd like to see the city award TIF to projects that produce a benefit sooner, such as low-income housing developments.
"The people that are going to be working at this development aren't even going to be able to live in the apartments that are next door," Johnson said. "That seems problematic."
Cyndonna Tefft is a nearby small business owner and member of Mode Shift Omaha, a local transportation advocacy group. She spoke in support of the TIF award Tuesday, praising plans by Crossroads developers to include wider sidewalks, public walking plazas and a Heartland BCycle station near an existing ORBT bus line station.
"It's exciting to see the connectivity this project will have," Tefft said.
» This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.
