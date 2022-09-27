Omaha City Council approves additional $400K for library demolition

The company contracted to demolish the W. Dale Clark Library will receive an additional payment of nearly $400,000 — the latest in a series of costs incurred by the city for the move and demolition of Omaha's main library.

In June, the City Council selected Cox Contracting Co., based in Council Bluffs, to handle demolition of the library at 14th and Douglas Streets. Demotion of the W. Dale Clark will clear the site for a new Mutual of Omaha skyscraper.

The original price tag for Cox was $678,000, which was the lowest bid the city received. Since then, the city has requested additional services, which will increase the company’s compensation by $392,897.

That pushes Cox’s total payment north of $1 million.

Much of the additional work will include the removal of steel tubes called pilings. The concrete-filled tubes serve as the building’s underground foundation.

Of the more than 300 pilings under the library, the city did not know how many would have to be removed to accommodate the design of Mutual's tower until its design was recently finalized, said Jacquelyn Morrison, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office.

"Once the designers were further along on the new building, they came back to us and let us know which of those 300-plus would need to come out," Morrison said. "We settled on about 75 and the amendment has some wiggle room for about an additional 10."

Additional services requested by the city through the change order relate to material testing services and the removal and haul away of driveways and façade walls around the perimeter of the library.

The additional services were approved by City Council members six to one. Councilwoman Juanita Johnson voted against.

Johnson raised concerns on the fast timeline of the original contract approval with Cox Contracting and on the transparency of the process.

Councilman Brinker Harding noted that the total cost of the demolition is still below what was initially anticipated.

Original cost estimates were between $3 and $5 million, said Steve Curtiss, the city's finance director.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton also noted that the city's contract with Mutual requires the city to provide the company a "clean slate" for development, meaning the site must be left in a condition that enables the tower to be built.

"If we don't complete the work we'd be in violation of the agreement, they'd have to complete the work themselves, and then they'd charge the city not only for that work, but probably also legal feels as well for violating the agreement," Melton said.

Providing that "clean slate" comes with a tight deadline. The city has until Dec. 31 to clear the site. Demolition is scheduled to begin this weekend.

Mayor Jean Stothert first announced plans for the library relocation in November. At the time the mayor said a new downtown library branch would open in a century-old building on Jones Street. The administrative services would move to a former Shopko building near 84th and Frederick Streets.

That would allow for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark, which sits adjacent to the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall. At the time, there were no plans for the W. Dale Clark site, but Stothert said there had been a lot of interest from developers. She also noted that the W. Dale Clark, which opened in 1976, was dated and underutilized.

In January, city and company officials announced the plan for the Mutual of Omaha skyscraper. The building would serve as the company’s corporate headquarters, and its construction would coincide with the development of a streetcar system — both of which would be operational by 2026, officials said at the time.

The city has since advanced numerous pieces of the overall project, from the creation of a streetcar authority to manage the system’s construction, to approving more than $60 million in tax-increment financing for the Mutual of Omaha tower.

At several points, costs for various aspects of the relocation project have exceeded projections.

Over the summer the City Council agreed to pay more then $6.4 million to renovate the Jones Street building and the former Shopko. The expenditure was millions more than what the Mayor's Office initially estimated.

Most recently an increase in construction costs added about $130,000 in design and engineering services from HDR Inc., to assist in moving main library services.

In total, about $9.8 million has been approved for the move of the downtown library, including renovations, leases and temporary space costs.

Some Omaha residents have criticized the process for lacking transparency and prioritizing corporate interests over the public's.

Supporters of the project point to a need for redevelopment and job growth in the city’s urban core, as well as the need for a modernized downtown library.

Several members of the public Tuesday repeated calls for improved communication and transparency.

"To me this is more of an item that alludes to the lack of public trust," said Omaha resident Sarah Johnson. "No one's here anymore to speak about this stuff because we've all become pretty disillusioned with a lot of these processes."

The W. Dale Clark location closed at the end of August. However, structural problems in the Jones Street building — problems that the city appears to have been unaware of at the time it approved a 10-year lease for the space — delayed the opening of the new downtown branch.

The city opened a temporary library at 1410 Howard St., not far from the future Jones Street location, in an effort to minimize service disruptions downtown. The city plans to open the Jones Street branch in March.