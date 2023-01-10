 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha City Council approves apartment project for 30th and Leavenworth

An existing building is set to be demolished to make way for a four-story apartment building on the corner of 30th and Leavenworth Streets.

The Omaha City Council approved the project, dubbed The Square, at its Tuesday meeting. 

The four-story apartment building would have 73 units for rent. Prices would start at $1,188 for a studio and go up to $1,973 for a two-bedroom unit. 

The building also would include a fitness studio, yoga room, bicycle storage, coffee bar and common gathering areas. 

Developers expect to start construction in April, wrapping up by July 2024. 

The developer was granted about $1.8 million in tax-increment financing for the $18 million project. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

