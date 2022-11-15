Omaha City Council approves apartments near 168th and Shirley Streets

Developers got the green light from Omaha City Council members Tuesday to build a 194-unit apartment complex near 168th and Shirley Streets.

The project, which has seen significant pushback from neighbors in the area, prompted a lengthy debate on the development's master plan compliance, traffic concerns and the loss of green space often used by residents.

As planned, the Rose Garden Apartments will span parcels of land on the north and south sides of Shirley Street at 168th.

The north parcel, which abuts several backyards, will have three buildings, each with 22 apartments. The south side will have three buildings with a total of 128 apartments, as well as a pool and pool house.

For years, green space now slotted for the development was used, and at times maintained, by residents of the Rose Garden Estates neighborhood. The loss of the space was one of several concerns raised during a hearing that stretched well over an hour.

Michael Matukewicz, an attorney representing residents opposed to the development, shared a petition with council members that had been signed by more than 250 neighborhood residents.

Matukewicz argued that some concerns raised by residents are in line with subjective elements of the city's master plan.

Omaha's master plan provides a legal basis for land use regulation such as zoning and subdivision control.

"We keep hearing that this development is fully compliant with the master plan, and again it simply disregards that are numerous subjective elements throughout the master plan that are not considered and not addressed," Matukewicz said.

Those elements include general stipulations that developers lessen street congestion, promote health and general welfare, prevent the overcrowding of land and avoid undue concentration of population.

Larry Jobeun, an attorney who spoke on behalf of the developer, argued that the project is in full compliance with the master plan and won't be developed as densely as it could have been.

"This is completely master plan compliant, and it just makes sense for this particular area and location," Jobeun said. "That's the bottom line, compliant with the master plan, compliant with the code."

The project received an initial go-ahead from the Omaha Planning Board in September.

Pat McNeil, of McNeil Company, previously told the Planning Board that he has planned to put a multifamily development on those parcels for some time. But he wanted to wait until improvement projects were complete along 168th Street. McNeil said he has owned the land for more than two decades.

Most of the units in the $40 million development would have one or two bedrooms, with two three-bedroom units available. Average rent would run from $1,100 a month to $2,600 a month, Jobeun said.

Before the vote, Councilman Don Rowe noted the need for denser development in the city.

"We're at a point in Omaha where density is going to continue to be an issue," Rowe said. "We're going to increase density because we want to continue to grow."

The rezoning ordinance needed to move the project forward was approved by a vote of 5-1. Councilwoman Juanita Johnson voted against and Councilwoman Aimee Melton was absent.

Developers expect construction to begin in 2023.