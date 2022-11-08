Omaha City Council approves first of several planned public park projects

The Omaha City Council moved forward on the first of several significant public park projects Tuesday with approved funding to resurface a rubber playground at Clarkson Park.

The $124,800 unanimously approved by council members Tuesday for the park just north of 42nd and Dodge Streets is a drop in the $10 million bucket of federal COVID-19 relief funding designated to improve the city's parks and public spaces.

All nine planned park projects and three public spaces are "in motion in some form or fashion," said Matt Kalcevich, city parks director.

"We're on the clock to complete these projects by the end of 2025," Kalcevich said. "We know that sounds like a long time, but these projects are getting layered in on top of everything Parks and Rec already had planned."

The $10 million comes out of $112 million the City of Omaha received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Congress passed the $1.9 trillion act in March 2021 with the goal of counteracting the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The package included $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

Jurisdictions, like Omaha, that accepted the money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department. Jurisdictions that fail to spend the money according to the guidelines must return those dollars to the federal government.

A survey completed in 2021 identified improvements to public spaces as a top preference for the federal funds, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Kalcevich described the impact of the projects as "transformative."

"Some of these have a dollar (amount) attached to them that I would put them in the transformative category as far as the existence of the park and what we're trying to establish for a long time to come," Kalcevich said.

In coming months, contracts for the eight other park improvements will go to the City Council for approval.