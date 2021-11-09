Omaha City Council approves more than $340,000 to address homelessness, rapid rehousing

The Omaha City Council approved more than $340,000 in grants to address homelessness and rapid rehousing Tuesday.

Four area agencies and shelters were allocated money by the city through a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant.

The Siena Francis House was awarded $167,487 to provide emergency shelter for about 3,500 people experiencing homelessness. The agency, at 17th and Nicholas Streets, is Nebraska's largest provider of services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Heartland Family Services was allocated $68,221 for the rapid rehousing of homeless individuals and families.

The nonprofit Together was given $63,221 to provide rapid rehousing.

And the Stephen Center, at 2723 Q St., received $45,000 to be used for emergency shelter.

Before the allocations were unanimously approved, Councilman Brinker Harding paused to note the upcoming holiday season and encouraged donations to Omaha's homeless shelters and agencies.

"If you have a little extra to give this year, I would encourage you to do so because these are needed services for our citizens, and I hope that we can all be in the giving spirit if we can afford to be," Harding said.