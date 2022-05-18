Omaha City Council approves Mutual tower redevelopment agreement

One of the largest redevelopment projects to come to downtown Omaha in years is moving forward with approval from the Omaha City Council.

Council members approved a project redevelopment agreement Tuesday for Mutual of Omaha’s planned skyscraper.

The 138-page agreement contractually sets out the rights and obligations of both the Fortune 500 insurance company and the city in the massive project, which is expected to coincide with the construction of a streetcar line.

Before the vote Tuesday, City Council President Pete Festersen acknowledged concerns that were shared by members of the public during a hearing on the project last week.

“What we’re talking about today is a rather complex redevelopment agreement,” Festersen said. “I want to note the City Council has been working on this for several months and spent the time last week for public commentary.”

Under the agreement, Mutual will acquire an additional downtown block as part of its now-$600 million headquarters project, while the City of Omaha will purchase the parking garage that’s part of the new skyscraper.

The City of Omaha will pay $99 million to buy the 2,200-space parking garage, charge the company to lease parking for its employees, and make the parking spots available for other public uses outside the workday.

The city will also look to acquire and operate for public use the three parking garages on the current Mutual of Omaha campus in midtown for $53 million. As with the downtown Mutual garage, the city will finance the purchase with bonds and would charge the public for use.

Mutual’s original acquisition of the block where the W. Dale Clark Library currently sits was made through a deal with Lanoha Real Estate Co. In exchange for the library property, the city will take ownership of a Lanoha-owned site at 14th and Dodge Streets. That site is appraised at about $6 million.

The land swap will pave the way for the Mutual of Omaha tower to rise on the W. Dale Clark property at 15th and Douglas Streets, just to the west of downtown’s Gene Leahy Mall.

Mutual of Omaha also plans to buy the block to the east to ensure space for future growth.

A preliminary estimate appraised the block at $8.6 million, according to Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor’s Office.

Should the Mutual tower fail to move forward, the city would rescind the offer to Mutual to purchase the additional block, which sits between the current library site and the redeveloped Gene Leahy.

The library site has been appraised at about $7.8 million.

The redevelopment plan also requires the city to pursue the development of a streetcar line linking downtown and midtown, but approval of the redevelopment agreement doesn’t necessarily guarantee the streetcar will move forward.

Multiple upcoming public hearings and discussions will be had on the streetcar, Festersen said.

“We’ve requested a lot more information on (the streetcar) and its financial impact that I think is still a work in progress,” Festersen said. “I’d say it’s been a little frustrating trying to get those details in the last couple months, but I think that is getting better even in the last week or two.”

Having the streetcar run by Mutual’s current midtown campus enhances the property’s redevelopment value, helping defray the cost of building the new high-rise downtown, according to city officials.

