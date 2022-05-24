Omaha City Council approves nearly $11 million for new ambulances, emergency vehicles

A fleet of new emergency vehicles will soon roll into service on Omaha streets.

Through a nearly $10.98 million purchase agreement unanimously approved by the Omaha City Council Tuesday, 11 new emergency vehicles and seven ambulances will be purchased beginning this year.

The purchases are a part of a plan developed by Fire Chief Dan Olsen that looks to replace Omaha Fire's entire fleet of emergency vehicles over the next eight years.

The new equipment will "standardize" the fleet, meaning that firefighters across the city will work with the same kind of equipment.

"(First responders) will understand the nuances and the safety features, all of those things we need to know to operate an apparatus in a safe manner," Olsen said during a public hearing last week. "By passing this ordinance, you will be supporting the standardization of Omaha's fleet, a step that is most certainly precedent setting."

Though the agreement with MacQueen Equipment is for three years, the city is guaranteed pricing for purchases of additional vehicles through 2029.

By the end of 2024, 18 new vehicles will be purchased for nearly $10.98 million to be paid from the Capital Improvement Program, the City Capital Improvement Fund and the Contingent Liability Fund.

The equipment includes seven ambulances, five pumper trucks, four ladder trucks, one haz-mat vehicle and one rescue pumper.

OFD expects to purchase a total of 54 new vehicles through 2029, completely replacing the current fleet. The total cost of the eight-year replacement program is $29.35 million. Those additional purchases will require City Council approval.

The agreement with MacQueen Equipment gives OFD the option to trade in 11 emergency vehicles for a total of $36,250 at any time if the department determines it's in the City's best interest.

Trevor Towey, president of Omaha Professional Firefighters Association Local 385, joined Olsen in advocating for the agreement last week.

"We have to have an appropriate amount of well-trained firefighters and paramedics that are capable of responding to any emergency that we have in the city," Towey said, "but we must also have safe and reliable firetrucks and ambulances capable of providing that response."

On average, OFD responds to 60,000 calls annually, according to data shared by the city.

In 2021, calls increased 7.6%, resulting in increased mileage on emergency vehicles and growing maintenance and repair costs.

The city predicts that OFD will respond to more than 83,000 calls by 2025.

"We're taking a fleet that's adequate and does a good job, and we have the opportunity to replace it with an outstanding fleet," Olsen said. "That's what our citizens deserve."

