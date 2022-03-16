 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha City Council approves preliminary plat for $44 million development

  • Updated
A $44 million apartment and commercial development may soon rise in an area northwest of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. 

The project, which is proposed by Lincoln-based developer Commercial Investment Properties (CIP), took a small step forward Tuesday with Omaha City Council's approval of a preliminary plat. 

Under the proposed plan, the project will divide about 4.5 acres into three different lots, two of which would be used for commercial purposes.

"Likely a credit union and coffee shop," said Larry Jobeun, an attorney representing CIP.

CIP Saddle Creek Apartments

A $44 million apartment and commercial project proposed by Lincoln-based developer Commercial Investment Properties may soon rise in an area northwest of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street.

A 195-unit apartment complex would be built on the southeast corner of 49th Avenue and Mayberry Street.

The units would be considered market rate, with 80 studios estimated at $1,064 a month, 167 one-bedrooms for $1,319 and 48 two-bedroom apartment units at $1,700 a month.

The project would bring development to an underutilized portion of Saddle Creek and help fill a need for multi-family housing, Jobeun said. 

But nine people, mostly neighbors of the proposed project, shared concerns with council on the size of the apartment complex and the changes it would bring to a neighborhood some families have called home for multiple generations. 

Melina Petersen told council members that the apartment complex, as it's proposed, would tower over her property. She raised concerns about privacy and noise.

"Development is going to happen, we just wanted to have input from the beginning when this all started," Petersen said. "We just need this to be something more reasonable. This is too big."

Debbie Rushlau shared similar worries regarding the project's size. The development would rise just east of her property.

"We don't want this in our backyard," Rushlau said. 

In its design, CIP hoped to minimize impacts on the area and tried to make the development "as compatible as possible for the adjacent neighbors to the north and to the east while providing the density along Saddle Creek that is needed to make this project feasible," Jobeun said.

The preliminary plat was approved 5-0, with City Council member Juanita Johnson abstaining from the vote. Council President Pete Festersen was absent. 

Multiple steps are still required before work on the project can begin, including the approval of a redevelopment plan and a $5.16 million tax increment financing (TIF) request expected to come before City Council March 29. 

