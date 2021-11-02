Omaha City Council approves tax incentive for Habitat for Humanity project

Twenty of the 85 homes will be geared toward "empty nesters."

"We have folks who want a home where they can age in place," McPherson said. "It's going to be a smaller unit, half won't have stairs. We've gotten so many phone calls about those, which shows that there's a real need."

The multi-generational development looks to include a city park and new bike and walking paths that connect the homes to the surrounding neighborhood, including Wakonda Elementary School, according to Habitat. The houses will be sold at the appraised value to people with low to moderate incomes.

Habitat will establish income guidelines for the homes and homeownership counseling to get families mortgage-ready, McPherson said.

Tax-increment financing, or TIF as it's commonly known, is an incentive meant to spur redevelopment in areas deemed "blighted." The developer takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses — typically aspects of a project that benefit the public such as roads. The loan is repaid by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development.

For the habitat project, the loan has an interest rate of 3.75%. The interest must be paid in addition to the $3.44 million principal amount.