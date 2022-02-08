Omaha City Council considers $260.3 million in bonds for capital projects

The Omaha City Council will consider a multi-part proposal to issue $260.3 million in general obligation bonds.

The bonds, presented to the council Tuesday, would pay for projects in the city's 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.

A majority of the new bonds — $199.6 million — would be used to construct, widen and improve streets, bridges, expressways and freeway segments and for other transportation projects.

Another $15.1 million would go to facility improvements, including to police buildings, fire stations, library branches, park structures and other city-owned facilities.

Parks would get $15.4 million, sewers would be allocated $24.1 million and the Fire Department would get $6.1 million.

The city looks to the Capital Improvement Plan for guidance on the bonds, which are presented to the City Council and considered by voters about every four years, said Steve Curtiss, city finance director.

If approved during the council's Feb. 15 meeting, the package would go before voters in a special city election on May 10.