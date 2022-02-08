Omaha City Council considers $260.3 million in bonds for capital projects

The Omaha City Council will consider a multi-part proposal to issue $260.3 million in general obligation bonds.
The bonds, presented to the council Tuesday, would pay for projects in the city's 2022-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.
A majority of the new bonds — $199.6 million — would be used to construct, widen and improve streets, bridges, expressways and freeway segments and for other transportation projects.
Another $15.1 million would go to facility improvements, including to police buildings, fire stations, library branches, park structures and other city-owned facilities.
Parks would get $15.4 million, sewers would be allocated $24.1 million and the Fire Department would get $6.1 million.
The city looks to the Capital Improvement Plan for guidance on the bonds, which are presented to the City Council and considered by voters about every four years, said Steve Curtiss, city finance director.
If approved during the council's Feb. 15 meeting, the package would go before voters in a special city election on May 10.
City Council President Pete Festersen noted that voters would not see a property tax increase if the bonds are approved. The city has a dedicated levy for debt service.
In 2020, voters approved a five-year $200 million transportation bond issue, which was used to fund the city’s first Pavement Maintenance Program. Through the approval, voters also authorized a tax levy increase to pay for the bond debt service.
The increase has not yet been needed but was projected to be between 26 cents and 35 cents per $100,000 in property valuation, though likely on the low end of that range.
In 2018, voters approved $227.5 million in general obligation bonds.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067