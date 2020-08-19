Omaha City Council doesn't pass budget amendment to redirect $2 million from police

When Gray first joined the council in 2009, 4% of officers were Black and 3% were Latino, he said. There were no Black officers at the sergeant level or higher.

Today, Black officers make up about 10% of the department, and Latino officers make up about 8%. He said he doesn’t want to see that progress undone if the department were forced to cut officers.

“My fear is that a number of those police officers that will have to be let go are going to be people that look like me,” said Gray, who is Black.

Council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding, Republicans who opposed the original amendment, both said they’re supportive of bolstering mental health services in the city.

But Melton said that people experiencing mental health crises can be a danger to themselves or others, and that officers must be present for safety.

“We can’t just send a social worker; there still has to be police there,” Melton said. “And at this point, if we (take money from the police), we’re going to have 20 less officers to respond to the mental health calls.”

The department has a co-responder program that places a civilian mental health practitioner in each of the city’s five precincts.