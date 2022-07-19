Omaha City Council expresses support for central library project

The Omaha City Council signaled broad support Tuesday for a plan that would see the city contribute millions of dollars for the construction of a new central library.

With the expected approval of an agreement between the city and local nonprofit Heritage Omaha, the city would commit to spend $20 million on the new central library project and further integrate a philanthropic group into Omaha's library system.

The project planned for the southwest corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets was previously estimated to cost upward of $100 million. Including the $20 million from the city, the new library will likely carry a price tag between $140 million and $150 million, said Rachel Jacobson, president of Heritage Omaha.

Heritage's plan creates a "remarkable opportunity" for the city, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert told council members Tuesday.

"This is possible because we have strong and generous philanthropic support for civic projects that enhance the quality of life in Omaha for everyone," Stothert said.

If plans for the new library move forward, the nonprofit Community Information Trust (CIT) would be incorporated into the Omaha Public Library Foundation, which for decades has served as the fundraising arm of Omaha’s public libraries.

Heritage created CIT in 2015 to oversee operations of Do Space, a digital library constructed through Heritage’s fundraising efforts. The merger of CIT and the Library Foundation will ensure the technology offered by Do Space is fully integrated into Omaha’s public libraries, Jacobson said.

If council approves the agreement, CIT would be responsible for the design and construction of the library. Once the project is complete, the nonprofit would be absorbed by the Omaha Public Library Foundation and the new library would be given to the city.

A majority of City Council members voiced support for the project Tuesday.

"The goal is to not just meet the needs but exceed the expectations," said Councilman Brinker Harding. "We have had comments about the libraries maybe not being funded to a level we should expect in our community. This gives a jumping-off point to make the system that much better."

The merger proposal comes after the Omaha Public Library Board in June approved the formation of a 10-member advisory committee that will include city and library officials, the CEO of Do Space and a representative from CIT.

The decision was contested by a number of Omaha residents who raised concerns that the creation of the committee gave too much control and long-term influence to a private group.

Board members and city officials supported the move, which they said would bring diverse expertise to the shaping of future library operations.

The committee will define and recommend priorities for the new library and the overall public library system, according to the resolution that created the committee.

The City Council will vote on the proposed city contribution next Tuesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. in the legislative chambers at 1819 Farnam St.