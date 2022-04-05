Omaha City Council gives mayor, council veto power over future health mandates

The Omaha City Council altered the process of enacting health mandates in the case of an epidemic with the approval of an ordinance Tuesday that grants veto powers to both the mayor and council.

The vote came after a brief discussion between council members and Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.

Under the ordinance, which was introduced by Councilman Vinny Palermo, any health mandate determined by the health director would have to be presented to the mayor for review and approval. Any rejections or approvals made by the mayor then would go before the City Council, which would have the power to affirm or reverse the mayor’s decision.

Council members Aimee Melton, Brinker Harding, Danny Begley, Don Rowe and Palermo voted in favor of the proposal. Council members Juanita Johnson and Pete Festersen voted against.

Before Tuesday's vote, Palermo said his proposal was introduced with the ultimate goal of resolving an ongoing lawsuit brought against the City of Omaha by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

That lawsuit came after Huse issued a mask mandate for Omaha amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in January.

At the time, the mandate had the backing of a majority of City Council members and local health officials. But a trio of council members — Melton, Harding and Rowe — opposed it, as did Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

Stothert did, however, concede that Huse had the authority to issue the mandate in her role as Omaha’s health director. The mayor said neither she nor the council could void the mandate, which Huse eventually lifted in February.

The state reacted to the mandate with a lawsuit in which Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sought a temporary and permanent injunction declaring the mandate “void and unlawful.” He argued that Huse did not have “jurisdiction or authority” to issue the mandate.

The state argued that such mandates require approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman rejected the state's request for a temporary injunction in January. Siding with the city and county, she pointed out that the plain language of the Omaha municipal code requires that “the health director shall take all measures necessary to prevent the introduction ... of malignant, contagious and infectious diseases.” However, Stratman did not rule on the case as a whole.

The lawsuit, which is ongoing, motivated Palermo to introduce the proposal, he said Tuesday, raising a concern that public health powers could be put in the hands of the state rather than local public health professionals and elected officials. Beyond resolving the lawsuit, Palermo previously offered different justifications for the ordinance, including that it would create "a thorough and complete process"

"We’ve been advised not to talk much about the lawsuit, but the bottom line is the reason for this proposal is the lawsuit," Palermo said. "We want our decisions to be made locally."

The ordinance approved Tuesday was a revised version of Palermo's original proposal, which would have stripped decision-making powers from the Douglas County health director during a pandemic.

It called for the creation of a “special epidemic health director” — a position that would have been filled by the physician medical director for the Omaha Fire Department.

Huse last week thanked Palermo for amending the original ordinance, but told council members that the proposal had not been presented with enough time “to adequately understand the impact the ordinance would have broadly.”

Before Tuesday's vote, Huse said she shares Palermo’s goal of keeping public health decisions local.

"My biggest concerns are really to make sure that we have the ability to act in our day-to-day roles," Huse said. "And also to ensure that should the time come, we’re able to move through whatever that process is very quickly so that we are not causing further harm to the citizens of Omaha."

Festersen echoed those concerns before voting against the ordinance.

"In my opinion we haven’t addressed important issues in (the proposal) in terms of the wording," Festersen said.

He also expressed doubt that the ordinance would resolve the lawsuit.

"I’m not convinced what we’re doing today does satisfy any lawsuit we have right now," Festersen said. "Nor do I think we should making decisions based on those lawsuits."

