Omaha City Council hears fiery objections to the move of downtown library

More than a dozen residents, many airing criticism and objections, shared their thoughts on the proposed move of Omaha's downtown library with the City Council on Tuesday — one day before city officials plan to make a major redevelopment announcement.
The fiery, and at times emotional, remarks — including some testimony from supporters of the move — were the latest shared during a process that began publicly in November when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced a plan to relocate the city's largest library.
That plan calls for relocating library services to two new locations and demolishing the W. Dale Clark Library to make way for a redevelopment project that is expected to be announced by city officials Wednesday morning.
The announcement will occur before the City Council's scheduled vote on lease agreements for the two new locations. That vote is expected Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Financial feasibility, accessibility concerns and transparency of the plans were common points raised during Tuesday's public hearing on the lease agreements.
A handful of people spoke in favor of the move and demolition.
Holly Barrett, director of the Omaha Downtown Improvement District, told the council that she sees how "dilapidated" the W. Dale Clark building has become.
"It's high time we do something to fix it," the downtown resident said.
Omaha Public Library Director Laura Marlane said she endorses the project "as an amazing opportunity for the library system."
"We’re constantly challenged by technology in a building that doesn’t cooperate with Wi-Fi," Marlane said.
The new locations, she said, would allow for technological improvements while providing an opportunity for a buildout that would meet library needs.
However, a majority of speakers asked that council members vote "no" on the lease agreements or delay the vote until more information is provided on the planned move.
"I agree with the mayor," one Omaha resident said. "The land is valuable, which is why there should be a library on it."
Edwin Schroeder, another Omaha resident and a former librarian, told council members that he is frustrated by the "opaque process and lack of communication."
Schroeder said he's concerned that a strategic plan hasn't yet been finalized.
"The timeline has been very strange," he said. "Why is it now urgent to do this?"
Stothert told The World-Herald earlier this month that more than half a dozen developers are interested in the site, with many encouraged by the renovation of the Gene Leahy Mall.
The interest is comparable to the developments that were prompted by the building of the Gene Leahy Mall in the 1970s, Stothert said.
“It sparked development, it sparked people coming back downtown into the core of this city,” Stothert said.
And that interest has brought urgency to the demolition of W. Dale Clark, the mayor said.
Objections to the planned move have extended beyond Omaha.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha spoke about the library vote on the floor of the Legislature in Lincoln during debate on an unrelated bill Tuesday morning.
“There’s been a lot of public comment around this issue, and a lot of citizens in Omaha are upset about how this has been handled and the lack of transparency,” she said. “I am one of those citizens. I think it is a pretty big example of the influence and power that people with money have when projects like this are ramrodded through and the input of the people seems to take a back seat.”
Tuesday's public hearing was one of multiple steps that remain before the city moves to clear the block just west of the Gene Leahy Mall, where the W. Dale Clark Library has sat for 45 years.
Approval of the agreements would lead the City Council to reconsider a resolution that would give Noddle Co. $390,000 to manage the move of W. Dale Clark.
The Noddle resolution came before the council Jan. 11 but was postponed by council members because the lease agreements for the new locations hadn’t yet been approved by the library board.
If approved by the City Council, Noddle’s role would include soliciting proposals for design, construction and relocation services. The gathered proposals would be presented to the city for approval.
Jay Noddle of Noddle Co. spoke in favor of approval of the lease agreements Tuesday.
"We need a great downtown branch," Noddle said. "It’s really important for the community, for library users today and for future library users."
The lease agreements discussed Tuesday are for two buildings with varying construction needs.
The services of W. Dale Clark are slated to move to a building at 1401 Jones St. — just west of the Old Market.
That location would be leased for 10 years at $465,000 a year. After five years, the city would have the option to opt out of the lease or buy the building.
The structure is a few blocks south of the library’s current location and would need renovations, which are expected to cost $3 million — an expense split by the city and the building’s current owner, White Lotus Group.
W. Dale Clark’s administrative offices and distribution would move to a former Shopko at 84th and Frederick Streets. The city would pay $500,000 to remodel that space and $405,000 per year to lease it under a 10-year lease.
The Mayor’s Office aims for the designs, renovations and relocation to the new buildings to be completed in nine months. That timeline would allow for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library before December.
World-Herald Staff Writer Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.
