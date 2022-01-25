Omaha City Council hears fiery objections to the move of downtown library

The interest is comparable to the developments that were prompted by the building of the Gene Leahy Mall in the 1970s, Stothert said.

“It sparked development, it sparked people coming back downtown into the core of this city,” Stothert said.

And that interest has brought urgency to the demolition of W. Dale Clark, the mayor said.

Objections to the planned move have extended beyond Omaha.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha spoke about the library vote on the floor of the Legislature in Lincoln during debate on an unrelated bill Tuesday morning.

“There’s been a lot of public comment around this issue, and a lot of citizens in Omaha are upset about how this has been handled and the lack of transparency,” she said. “I am one of those citizens. I think it is a pretty big example of the influence and power that people with money have when projects like this are ramrodded through and the input of the people seems to take a back seat.”

Tuesday's public hearing was one of multiple steps that remain before the city moves to clear the block just west of the Gene Leahy Mall, where the W. Dale Clark Library has sat for 45 years.