Omaha City Council hears from public, officials on $354 million streetcar TIF request

City officials and streetcar backers began an important step in the pursuit of a proposed streetcar system Tuesday.

The City Council heard from the public and city officials on a redevelopment agreement that establishes guidelines for the project, including the use of $354 million in tax-increment financing.

If the agreement between the city and the Omaha Streetcar Authority is approved, the TIF would help secure $306 million needed to pay back bonds that will cover the cost of constructing and launching the streetcar system.

Troy Anderson, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor's Office, noted that approval of the redevelopment agreement, while an important step in moving the streetcar forward, wouldn't be the final decision on the project.

"The city is not responsible for or obligated to fund any expenses until the city issues a notice to proceed," Anderson said. "This is just the next step in the process. This just continues to build upon the momentum and the progress made so far."

Multiple council members said they hope to have an initial financial analysis of the city's streetcar financial plan in hand before they vote on the redevelopment agreement later this month.

The City Council in March unanimously approved a resolution that will pay Maryland-based public finance consulting firm MuniCap Inc. up to $100,000 for an analysis of the financial plan. As part of that work, MuniCap will evaluate revenue streams for funding the project.

The city then will work with investment banking firm D.A. Davidson to determine the structure of the bond-selling process.

Though MuniCap hasn't yet shared an official analysis, Stephen Curtiss, the city's finance director, told council members that the company said it has so far found the financial feasibility of the plan to be in line with what the city predicted.

Supporters of the streetcar have long championed it as a tool for development.

"We have a very good handle on what does happen when infrastructure projects like this are undertaken," said local developer and Omaha Streetcar Authority President Jay Noddle. "We want to be smart about what we want, we want to be diligent about what we're doing and we want to make good decisions for our community."

As announced by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in January, the streetcar will operate along a 3-mile route using 5.5 track miles. The line will travel along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

The $354 million in TIF would help fund the streetcar's construction, as well as affordable and workforce housing solutions. It would be generated via a special TIF district spanning the entire streetcar route, as well as three blocks north and south of the route.

Under TIF, the developer of a city-approved project takes out a loan to help cover eligible redevelopment expenses. The loan is paid back, generally over a 15-year period, by using the increased property taxes that are generated on the new development. Normally, property tax payments go to support schools and other local tax-reliant bodies.

During the TIF period, the property owner continues to pay a portion of property taxes to local governments based on the valuation that existed before any improvements. After the TIF loan is repaid, property taxes collected on the higher-value, improved property then start flowing to those local governments.

In the case of the streetcar's TIF district, the property taxes on the new developments would be used in part to pay back the special revenue bonds and private placement bonds issued to pay for the system’s construction.

Since it was announced, the streetcar project has been tied to a massive Mutual of Omaha skyscraper planned for downtown.

Mutual officials have said the streetcar system is critical to their plans to construct the $600 million skyscraper in the heart of downtown. Not only does Mutual value having its new headquarters on the line, the streetcar system brings enhanced value to the redevelopment of its current midtown campus that helps make the pricey project work financially.

The council is expected to vote on the streetcar redevelopment agreement at its June 28 meeting.

