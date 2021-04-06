Omaha City Council incumbents advance in Districts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7

Festersen, a vice president at CHI Health, said his vote totals indicate broad-based support.

“Voters are rewarding our hard work during these difficult times,” he said. “We need proven leadership that can bring people together to lead our economic recovery.”

Festersen was one of the authors of Omaha’s mask mandate and has worked to support neighborhood business districts.

Johnson said Omaha is ready for change. She said she will work full time as a council member and her nonpartisan affiliation will allow her to appeal across party lines.

“If we keep voting the way we voted for last 12 years we’re not going to see any progress,” she said. “It’s not just about District 1, it’s about people across the city wanting more for Omaha.”

Johnson co-founded the local transportation advocacy group ModeShift Omaha, operated Omaha Bicycle Co. in Benson and has served on the Benson Business Improvement District board.

District 4Vinny Palermo took a clear lead in the district, which represents South Omaha.

Becky Barrientos-Patlan was running a distant second in the primary. Ben Cass and Sarah Smolen were trailing.