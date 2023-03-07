By a slim margin, the Omaha City Council voted Tuesday to pay a Minnesota company $376,000 to spearhead the creation of the city’s climate action plan.

After nearly 90 minutes of debate, the council voted 4-3 to hire the paleBLUEdot consulting firm to develop the plan, which was first proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert in October 2021. Under the terms of the contract, the Minnesota company will work with local engineering firm HDR.

"We are way behind on making this commitment to our city,” said Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, who voted for the contract. She said other cities including Lincoln already have climate action plans. Omaha's effort has encountered delays and been narrowed in scope from a regional plan to a city-specific plan.

Council President Pete Festersen said environmental issues are important to young professionals, who are attracted to cities that have taken steps toward sustainability.

“(This) sends the message to professionals who want to be in a place where sustainability is a core value,” he said.

But Councilman Brinker Harding was not impressed with paleBLUEdot's proposal, one of eight received by the city. Harding told the company's co-founder, Ted Redmond, that the firm’s cover letter seemed “mailed in” and was similar to the firm’s cover letters for Dubuque, Iowa, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“This is someone we’re going to engage with for $376,000 of our taxpayers’ money. I want to make sure that we’re getting the attention of whoever we’re going to be doing business with,” Harding said. He proposed delaying a decision until April, but his motion failed.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton agreed with Harding on seeking more specifics, including the eventual cost of implementing the plan in Omaha.

“I think that is something that I would like to see different in our plan than what this consultant has done in other cities,” she said.

While Redmond acknowledged there are some similarities in the firm's climate action proposals for various cities, he said paleBLUEdot works closely with each community to hear specific needs and suggestions.

“We’re always trying to be responsive to what we’re seeing in a community,” he said.

Redmond also said the city should think of a climate action plan as a “living document” subject to change, based on what might happen in future years.

“Goals for a climate action plan are, of course, not just one or two years down the road. We’re talking 10, 15, 20 years down the road potentially for certain things,” he said. “To map out detailed actions that go beyond the near future becomes very difficult.”

The paleBLUEdot proposal came in about 50% higher than the $250,000 estimate floated by the Mayor’s Office last summer.

But Marco Floreani, who is Stothert's deputy chief of staff for economic development and development services, told the council that the city intends to use federal funds to pay for the proposal. Floreani said the U.S. Department of Energy has made $461,000 available to help the city adapt climate action and energy strategies and plans.

“Those funds are currently allocated for the City of Omaha. We just need to accept those funds,” he said.

Council members Danny Begley and Vinny Palermo joined Johnson and Festersen in approving the contract. Councilman Don Rowe joined Harding and Melton in voting against.

