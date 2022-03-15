Omaha City Council passes measure to curb rise in catalytic converter thefts

The Omaha City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday meant to curb a drastic rise in catalytic converter thefts.

The ordinance creates additional requirements for buying and selling the automotive device. A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust.

Thefts of the device have increased as the price of precious metals used in the converters, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, has gone up.

Kyle Steffen, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department, previously told council members that between 2016 and 2019 Omaha averaged 55 catalytic converter thefts per year. In 2021, 1,368 converters were stolen, and in the first two months of 2022, thefts averaged 155 per month.

Catalytic converter sellers are now required to provide a vehicle identification number or some form of documentation to show where the converter came from. That requirement "will curb the market drastically," Steffen said.

The ordinance will also qualify the converters as “regulated metals property” that will be monitored much like other property through the police department’s Leads Online electronic tracking system.

Sellers in violation of the ordinance could face a $500 fine, six months in jail or both.

Omaha's effort is the latest made statewide to slow the theft of catalytic converters.

State. Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha introduced a bill in the Legislature that would, among other things, require those who buy used catalytic converters to record the vehicle identification number, year, make and model of the vehicle the converter was originally in. As of Tuesday morning, the bill hadn't advanced from the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

Last year, Lincoln's City Council strengthened its laws in an effort to crack down on the thefts.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the City Council adopted an ordinance requiring catalytic converter buyers to report each purchase directly to the police department, including the make of the vehicle the part belonged to.

Omaha's new ordinance also requires buyers to report their purchase.

