Omaha City Council members voted Tuesday to permanently remove Councilman Vinny Palermo from his position as council vice president.

The removal came after a brief hearing where the city's law department presented Palermo's indictment and a recent ruling by a federal judge that Palermo remain in custody until his trial.

Palermo was one of four men federally indicted last month in connection with alleged fraudulent activity involving the Latino Peace Officers Association and Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or PACE, a youth sports charity run by police officers.

The indictment also alleges money was diverted from PACE and the Latino Peace Officers Association to benefit individuals involved with the conspiracy.

City Attorney Matt Kuhse said Palermo's attorney had been contacted Monday. He said Palermo's attorney indicated that neither he nor another representative would be in attendance for the hearing, which took place at the end of Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The vote to remove Palermo as vice president passed 5-1. Councilwoman Juanita Johnson voted against.

"I stand on fairness, equity and due process," Johnson said before the vote. "With that said, voting yes would be against my moral compass."

Councilman Brinker Harding said the decision to remove Palermo as vice president "is not a determination of guilt or innocence."

"It's evident from the indictments and the judge's ruling that Mr. Palermo will be detained for the foreseeable future," Brinker said. "I think it's incumbent upon us to take this action."

In a series of opinions issued last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart ordered Palermo to remain in custody as the case progresses through the federal court system, in order to prevent potential obstruction of justice or witness tampering.

Zwart’s decision means that Palermo, former Omaha Police Capt. Rich Gonzalez, former Omaha Police officer Johnny Palermo, and Jack Olson, a former fundraiser for the Latino Peace Officers Association, will not be released before their trials, which are at least months away.

Palermo's attorney, Randall Paragas, did not respond to a message left by a World-Herald reporter following the council's vote Tuesday.

Last week, Paragas said that Palermo had not made any decision regarding stepping down from the City Council or his role as the council’s vice president.

There are no city laws or ordinances that require City Council members to resign if they are charged with a felony or come under criminal investigation. The City Charter does state that council members may be removed from office by recall if convicted of a felony or any crime involving a violation of the official oath.

The city's law department is exploring a section of the City Charter that states that no elected official or any officer or employee of the city shall have a financial interest, direct or indirect, in any city contract. One of the nine charges against Palermo includes allegations that he voted on city contracts with Omaha Glass Pro without fully disclosing his interest in the business.

For the most part, the council vice president handles responsibilities related to council proceedings. But the vice president also serves as acting mayor if both the mayor and council president are out of the city.

The next City Council vice president will be chosen during the council's leadership election, planned for June 6.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023