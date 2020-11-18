Omaha City Council race to represent downtown, midtown draws four candidates

The open race for the Omaha City Council seat to represent downtown and midtown has drawn multiple candidates ahead of next spring’s city election.

At least four people have requested the paperwork to collect signatures and petition their way onto the ballot for the District 3 seat to replace Council President Chris Jerram, who is not seeking reelection.

The city’s primary is April 6. The general election is May 11. The city election is officially nonpartisan.

On Wednesday, Craig Moody, chairman of the Omaha Public Power District board, ended his campaign for the seat.

Moody, who co-owns an Omaha sustainability firm, said he had been reflecting on what his leadership role should be as “a White man with privilege and little bit of political capital.” He endorsed another District 3 candidate, Camellia “Cammy” Watkins.

Watkins, 40, is the deputy director of Inclusive Communities, a nonprofit that provides diversity, equity and inclusion programming in Nebraska and western Iowa. She said she has worked in the nonprofit sector for nearly 20 years.