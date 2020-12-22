Omaha City Council replacement blogs about race, says COVID 'blown out of proportion'

An Omaha woman who was selected Tuesday to serve out the remainder of an outgoing City Council member’s term suggested on her website that concerns about the coronavirus have been “blown out of proportion.”
She also penned an essay on race in which she said White people want to know “why African Americans don’t stop the adoration of gangs, crime and violence when they are the disproportionate victims of it.”
Colleen Brennan, who works for an insurance marketing firm, won the support of five Omaha City Council members on Tuesday to fill the southwest Omaha District 5 seat currently held by Councilman Rich Pahls, who moves to the Nebraska Legislature in January.
Brennan, 49, told The World-Herald on Tuesday that much of her writing is meant to start hard conversations, and some of it is satirical.
She is scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 12 and will serve until June 6. Next spring, all seven council seats and the mayor are up for election. Brennan, a registered Democrat, also plans to run for the District 5 seat in the officially nonpartisan election.
In her application to fill Pahls’ seat, Brennan detailed her efforts in creating a proposal that led to a 2015 state law that provides insurance coverage to families with profoundly disabled children. One of her children, Matthew, was born with nonverbal autism and epilepsy and died in 2015.
She was given the National Parent Advocate of the Year Award by Autism Speaks, according to her application.
“I want my children and my community to see that government leadership does not have to be angry or partisan to be effective,” Brennan wrote in the application. “As a mother of seven, I want to be an example of integrity, public service and putting the needs of others before my own.”
Council members Ben Gray, Chris Jerram, Vinny Palermo and Pete Festersen joined Pahls in voting for Brennan. Councilwoman Aimee Melton voted for Don Rowe, and Councilman Brinker Harding voted for Jeff Moore. Seventeen people applied for the appointment, which required a simple majority.
Brennan’s website includes nearly 60 blog posts that cover such topics as race relations, the coronavirus pandemic, the media and national politics. A post dated Sept. 21 about the virus details her family’s experience contracting COVID-19.
“I fully appreciate the fact that people are dying, and I’ve studied the numbers and causal relationship in those deaths,” the post reads. “And I am embarrassed by the incongruity between the media coverage of this illness and what is really happening.
“ ... having experienced it for myself, I can tell you without reservation that the fear surrounding COVID is far more nasty than the illness itself,” the post continued.
Asked about those comments, Brennan said she believes a lot of misinformation is circulating about the virus. She said that she is supportive of a mask mandate at this time and that people need to do everything they can to protect themselves. She said she doesn’t support shuttering businesses.
“Is it blown out of proportion? It’s not ... ,” she said in an interview Tuesday. “The numbers are what they are. The numbers have increased.”
On June 1, three days after the start of protests in Omaha that stemmed from the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Brennan posted “The Conversation on Race,” in which she sought to “encapsulate” the conversation from the White and Black sides of the table.
Writing “from the African American side of the table,” Brennan said Black people want Whites to understand the challenges and feelings of hopelessness that come from living in poverty. “They want White People to understand that becoming a gang banger, living a life of crime or becoming the mother of multiple children with multiple fathers is a byproduct of that hopelessness.”
White people, Brennan wrote, want to know “why after 60 years of increasingly generous progressive social programs and affirmative action, the social and economic health of the African American community has gotten worse instead of better. They want to know why so many African American men show such disrespect for women and the children they create.”
Brennan told The World-Herald that the issues she raises reflect what she’s hearing from Black and White people. She said much of what she writes is intended to start a conversation.
Another post suggested that President-elect Joe Biden “carried the dead vote,” in the 2020 election. Brennan said Tuesday that she often writes satirically.
No council members spoke about Brennan during Tuesday’s meeting.
Contacted after Tuesday’s vote, Pahls said that he wasn’t aware of the posts and that Brennan now has five months to show voters “if she can fulfill the position or not.” He said he wanted to see a woman fill his spot on the council and said he had previous positive experiences with Brennan.
Palermo also said he had not seen her website and said he doesn’t agree 100% with any political figure. On his vote for her, Palermo said Brennan reached out to him about the appointment more than any other candidate.
Our best Omaha staff photos of 2020
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports