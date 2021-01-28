Omaha City Council to ask Douglas County to send ballot request cards to all city voters

The Omaha City Council appears poised to pass a resolution next week asking that Douglas County reconsider election officials' decision not to send all Omaha voters a ballot request card for this spring's city elections.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a two-term Republican who is running this year for re-election, says she won't oppose the effort by City Councilman Chris Jerram to ask that the cards be sent widely for a third straight election.

The county on Wednesday sent the cards to all 145,000 Omaha voters who have joined the county's permanent list to receive ballot request cards before each election. The council's proposal would encourage the county to send them to the remaining 166,000 voters.

"I do not want anybody excluded from voting," Stothert told The World-Herald. "And everybody should have the chance to vote, especially with COVID-19."

Stothert appears to be a favorite to keep her job this year because Republicans typically turn out at higher rates than Democrats in city elections. The mayor faces a diverse field of at least eight challengers.

But since Omaha Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 24,000 voters, any effort that encourages more people to vote is likely to turn out more Democrats than might otherwise vote, political observers say.