Omaha City Council to consider paying additional $400K to demolish downtown library

The company contracted to demolish the W. Dale Clark Library could receive an additional payment of nearly $400,000.

The price bump is set to go before the Omaha City Council for a public hearing and vote during its Tuesday meeting.

Cox Contracting Co., based in Council Bluffs, was previously selected as the company that would handle demolition of the library at 14th and Douglas Streets.

The original price tag for Cox was $678,000, which was the lowest bid the city received. Since then the city has requested additional services, which led to the amendment that council will consider on Tuesday, according to the Mayor's Office. The amendment would increase the company's compensation by $392,897.

That pushes Cox's total payment north of $1 million.

As for the additional services requested by the city, a change order submitted to the council listed fees related to material testing services, piling removal, and the removal and haul away of driveways and façade walls around the perimeter of the library.

The city already has shelled out more than anticipated for design and construction of a new downtown library and administration building. Most recently an increase in construction costs added about $130,000 in design and engineering services from HDR Inc., to assist in moving main library services.

The city has so far approved about $9.7 million for the move of the downtown library, including renovations, leases and temporary space costs.

Mayor Jean Stothert first announced plans for the library relocation in November. At the time the mayor said a new downtown library branch would open in a century-old building on Jones Street. The administrative services would move to a former Shopko building near 84th and Frederick Streets.

That would allow for the demolition of the W. Dale Clark, which sits adjacent to the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall. At the time, there were no plans for the W. Dale Clark site, but Stothert said there had been a lot of interest from developers. She also noted that the W. Dale Clark, which opened in 1976, was dated and underutilized.

In January, Stothert announced a plan that would result in Mutual of Omaha constructing a new skyscraper on the W. Dale Clark site. The building would serve as the company's corporate headquarters, and its construction would coincide with the development of a streetcar system — both of which would be operational by 2026, officials said at the time.

The W. Dale Clark location closed at the end of August. However, structural problems in the Jones Street building — problems that the city appears to have been unaware of at the time it approved at 10-year lease for the space — delayed the opening of the new downtown branch.

The city opened a temporary library at 1410 Howard St., not far from the future Jones Street location, in an effort to minimize service disruptions downtown. The city plans to open the Jones Street branch in March.