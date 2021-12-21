Omaha City Council to fund 50% of street project in Loveland neighborhood

Vehicle-damaging potholes, abundant washouts and cracked concrete.
Residents of Omaha's Loveland neighborhood decried the decrepit state of two area streets Tuesday as City Council weighed how much money to contribute to a street improvement project in the neighborhood.
Ultimately, a majority of council members decided to stick with the city's precedent of only funding half the project, which will involve grading, curb work and paving two substandard streets.
Under a policy set in 2018, the city will pay half the cost of upgrading a neighborhood street that wasn’t built to the city’s current durability standards. Those who own property that touches the street pay the rest of the cost.
Councilman Danny Begley attempted to reduce the financial burden on property owners by proposing the city cover 60%, or $597,600, of the estimated repair costs, with the remaining 40% coming from homeowners with property adjacent to the roads.
That proposal failed to gain support, with Council members Aimee Melton, Don Rowe, Brinker Harding and Pete Festersen voting against it.
Peter Gadzinski, a Loveland resident, shared photos of the roads, which run adjacent to Loveland Elementary School and includes Ridgewood Avenue from Poppleton Avenue to Pacific Street, and Poppleton Avenue from Ridgewood Avenue to Loveland Drive.
“I've only lived here since 2007, but those roads have never been brought to the city standard and we've been a part of the city for 65 years,” Gadzinski said.
Others spoke of dangerous conditions that the roads pose to drivers and pedestrians.
"Several of us I know have driven around that and the pictures really don't do it justice," Begley said. "I look at it as an issue we can fix around a school, and it's been like that for years."
Melton said that while she "whole heartedly supports the city's contribution to the roads," she pointed to other residents who recently paid 50% of the costs to improve their substandard roads.
"My concern is just that we're going to pick a favorite here and give somebody extra when we just told the people in Keystone that they didn't get it," Melton said.
Harding shared a similar concern.
"I think we need to make sure that we are not setting a de-facto precedent of 60% at this meeting," he said.
However, homeowners may not be on the hook for the entirety of the remaining 50%. A public works employee on Tuesday said that Westside Community Schools is considering a contribution for roughly 23% of the cost.
With City Council's approval of the street maintenance district and the subsequent 50% contribution from the city, residents will have about 30 days to decide either to move forward with the project or file a formal petition that would stop the process.
In other news from Tuesday's meeting:
- Council unanimously approved new city council district boundaries as amended by Councilwoman Juanita Johnson and Begley after multiple North Omaha residents expressed concerns about the originally proposed boundaries.
- Two advertising and marketing firms, Swanson Russell Inc. and Clark Creative Group, were awarded contracts not to exceed $6 million each for work with the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.
- Sharlon Rodgers was appointed to the board of directors for the Omaha Municipal Land Bank, as a representative for District 2.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067