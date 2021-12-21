Omaha City Council to fund 50% of street project in Loveland neighborhood

“I've only lived here since 2007, but those roads have never been brought to the city standard and we've been a part of the city for 65 years,” Gadzinski said.

Others spoke of dangerous conditions that the roads pose to drivers and pedestrians.

"Several of us I know have driven around that and the pictures really don't do it justice," Begley said. "I look at it as an issue we can fix around a school, and it's been like that for years."

Melton said that while she "whole heartedly supports the city's contribution to the roads," she pointed to other residents who recently paid 50% of the costs to improve their substandard roads.

"My concern is just that we're going to pick a favorite here and give somebody extra when we just told the people in Keystone that they didn't get it," Melton said.

Harding shared a similar concern.

"I think we need to make sure that we are not setting a de-facto precedent of 60% at this meeting," he said.