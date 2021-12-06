Omaha City Council to vote on $42,500 settlement of racial profiling suit

Settles alleged that Vaughn was unable to explain why he pulled them over, asked why they were using a rental car and denied Settles' request to record their interaction. The suit contends that after additional officers arrived and the vehicle was searched, Vaughn told her that she had been "driving in the left lane for too long." But Vaughn ultimately wrote her a warning citation for "following too closely," according to a copy of the citation filed with the lawsuit.

Vaughn asked for Settles' driver's license and rental information, which she provided, and then asked her to get out of the car. Vaughn then asked her to get in his patrol car.

"Believing the encounter was based on the color of her skin, and concerned for her safety, Settles requested they remain on the side of the road behind her rental car," the lawsuit says.

The suit says Kamara stayed in the passenger seat but watched his mother to make sure that she was OK. Vaughn went up to the passenger side and told Kamara to get out of the vehicle. Kamara put his hands on the dashboard "to show he was unarmed and not a threat."