Omaha City Council to vote on lease agreements for new library location, admin building

Omaha City Council is set to vote Tuesday on two lease agreements that would allow for the relocation of the downtown library.
The council will consider leases for a property at 1401 Jones St., which would house the new downtown library, and a property near 84th and Frederick Streets that would be used for storage and offices. Both leases are part of a proposal that calls for demolishing the W. Dale Clark Library.
White Lotus Group, which owns the Jones Street location, would lease approximately 30,000 square feet of space for the library. The proposed 10-year lease would cost the city $465,000 per year, with an option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building after five years. If approved, the lease would begin on or before Nov. 1.
The building needs about $3 million in renovations, which the city and White Lotus Group would split.
Under the lease agreement, White Lotus Group can rent out the basement of the building — an additional 12,000 square feet of space that will not be used for the library — to a restaurant, coffee shop or as office space without getting prior approval from the city.
The lease agreement for about 90,000 square feet in the former Shopko near 84th and Frederick Streets would provide space for library storage and administrative offices. The city would pay $405,000 per year for the space — which is managed by NP Dodge — and about $500,000 for renovations.
The lease would last for 10 years and three months, with a one-time right to terminate the lease early after five years. That would carry a $93,000 early termination penalty. If approved, the city will receive the property on March 1 and have three months without rent or operating costs to make improvements.
If the lease agreements are approved, the City Council will consider a resolution that would pay Noddle Co. $390,000 to oversee and manage the library relocation process. The company would solicit proposals for design, construction and relocation services for both locations.
The Noddle resolution originally came before the City Council on Jan. 11, but it was postponed since the lease agreements had not yet been voted on.
Under the library relocation proposal, unveiled by Mayor Jean Stothert in November, the city would demolish the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark Library at 14th and Douglas Streets.
Last week, officials revealed that Mutual of Omaha, pending the necessary approvals, intends to build a new corporate headquarters at the site.
Some residents have criticized the library relocation proposal and the process under which it came together. The City Council heard some of those criticisms during its Jan. 25 meeting.
According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council has received nearly 90 comments in opposition to the lease agreements and one comment in support.