Omaha City Council to vote on lease agreements for new library location, admin building

Omaha City Council is set to vote Tuesday on two lease agreements that would allow for the relocation of the downtown library.

The council will consider leases for a property at 1401 Jones St., which would house the new downtown library, and a property near 84th and Frederick Streets that would be used for storage and offices. Both leases are part of a proposal that calls for demolishing the W. Dale Clark Library.

White Lotus Group, which owns the Jones Street location, would lease approximately 30,000 square feet of space for the library. The proposed 10-year lease would cost the city $465,000 per year, with an option to opt out of the lease or purchase the building after five years. If approved, the lease would begin on or before Nov. 1.

The building needs about $3 million in renovations, which the city and White Lotus Group would split.

Under the lease agreement, White Lotus Group can rent out the basement of the building — an additional 12,000 square feet of space that will not be used for the library — to a restaurant, coffee shop or as office space without getting prior approval from the city.