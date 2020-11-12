Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls to resign from council ahead of return to Legislature

Jerram said Omaha is best served by having a full seven-member council to vote on issues.

Pahls' last official day on the council will be Jan. 5, one day before he is sworn in as a state senator, said Jim Dowding, the City Council's chief of staff. His last meeting on the council will be Dec. 22.

Registered voters who have lived in District 5 for at least one year are eligible to apply to fill the vacancy. District 5 covers southwest Omaha and is bounded generally by 96th Street, West Center Road, Harrison Street and 180th Street. A map of the district can be found on the City Council's website.

Here's how the process will go:

Those interested in the seat must submit a letter describing their interest in serving on the council, and a resume, to Elizabeth Butler, the city clerk, by 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Those documents may be mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the clerk's office at 1819 Farnam Street, Suite LC-1, or cityclerk@cityofomaha.org.