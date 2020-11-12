Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls to resign from council ahead of return to Legislature

Omaha City Councilman Rich Pahls, the apparent winner of the District 31 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, will resign from his council seat before being sworn in as a state senator next year.
His departure triggers a replacement process that will bring a new member to City Hall, who will serve the remainder of the term, which ends June 6. Omaha's next city election is in the spring, when voters will choose the next mayor and seven City Council members.
The Omaha City Charter prohibits people from serving on the council while also holding certain other elected offices, including state Legislature seats.
Pahls, a Republican, heads to Lincoln next year to represent District 31 after he bested Tim Royers, a Democrat and teacher, in the general election earlier this month. Pahls held that same legislative seat from 2005 to 2013. He was elected to the District 5 City Council seat in 2013 and was reelected in 2017.
The certification of Pahls' legislative win is expected Nov. 23, according to the city.
"City Council members congratulate Rich on his election to the state legislature," Council President Chris Jerram said in a press release. "We will miss Rich’s contributions to the City Council and I know District 5 residents will miss his advocacy for their interests."
Jerram said Omaha is best served by having a full seven-member council to vote on issues.
Pahls' last official day on the council will be Jan. 5, one day before he is sworn in as a state senator, said Jim Dowding, the City Council's chief of staff. His last meeting on the council will be Dec. 22.
Registered voters who have lived in District 5 for at least one year are eligible to apply to fill the vacancy. District 5 covers southwest Omaha and is bounded generally by 96th Street, West Center Road, Harrison Street and 180th Street. A map of the district can be found on the City Council's website.
Here's how the process will go:
Those interested in the seat must submit a letter describing their interest in serving on the council, and a resume, to Elizabeth Butler, the city clerk, by 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Those documents may be mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the clerk's office at 1819 Farnam Street, Suite LC-1, or cityclerk@cityofomaha.org.
Candidates’ credentials will be considered by current council members who may individually interview candidates at their discretion. Dowding said council members will pass their recommendations to Jerram. One or more nominees are expected to be announced by Dec. 17.
The council will vote on a nominee at its Dec. 22 meeting. The new council member will be inaugurated Jan. 12.
Questions about the process may be directed to Dowding at 402-444-6298. Questions about eligibility can be referred to the Douglas County Election Commission.
The last time an Omaha City Council member resigned was in 2010, when Chuck Sigerson left his seat because of health issues. Sigerson died in September.
