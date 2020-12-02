Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo faces at least 1 challenger in reelection bid

She said that means fighting for access to safe, affordable housing for South Omaha residents — ensuring that such housing isn’t hazardous to people’s health and holding landlords to the highest safety standards. It means providing easy-to-find, easy-to-understand information about homeownership and home loans.

“Perhaps they’ll realize, ‘I can buy my own home. ... I can build a future for my family,’ ” she said.

Smolen said the inner workings of Omaha’s City Hall also need to be more accessible. It’s difficult for most people to attend City Council meetings at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, she said.

The decisions made by council members and city leaders need to be widely distributed in multiple languages, she said, and council members must be responsive to all citizens. She said the city’s online presence needs to be more user-friendly: If someone wants to get a permit for a block party or file a complaint against a police officer, it should be simple to do.

“Those things are important to people, and they should be easy to do,” she said.

Smolen also believes that the Omaha Police Department needs to operate with complete transparency and accountability, and that misconduct should be addressed quickly and appropriately.