Omaha city officials: Drinking water not impacted by runoff from chemical fire

The State of Nebraska will investigate chemical spills that flowed into the street and probably city sewers from a massive Monday night fire at an Omaha industrial plant, although city officials said the leaks should have little or no impact on human health in Omaha.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy had a person en route Tuesday afternoon to begin an on-site investigation, said Carla Felix, a spokesperson for the department.

A three-alarm fire that raged for hours Monday night at Nox-Crete Inc., 1415 S. 20th St., sparked concerns about toxic runoff as water carried materials into the city's sewer system and black smoke filled the air.

Any chemical runoff that flowed into the sewer system will end up at the city’s Missouri River Water Resource Recovery Facility, where it will be treated before it's discharged into the Missouri River, according to a joint press release from the Mayor's Office and and the city's Public Works Department.

No unusual odors or discoloration of water flows were seen at the treatment facility as of Tuesday afternoon.

Workers Tuesday morning did detect a visible sheen in the flow, which would indicate the presence of oil, officials said. But nothing has been observed that would potentially be harmful to human health or the environment.

Officials said the city's drinking water won't be affected by the fire because the drinking water comes from the Missouri River near Florence, which is in northern Omaha, or from wells located along the Platte River in Sarpy County, which is treated to federal standards.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center sent a notice to Omaha-area emergency departments Monday night about the Nox-Crete plant fire. "It is unknown what chemicals were involved," the notice reads. "Some of the chemicals may contain hydrocarbons which can cause respiratory irritation if inhaled and possibly (central nervous system) depression."

So far, the notice reads, the poison center had been contacted by one person with an indirect exposure who was experiencing dizziness. Emergency departments were asked to contact the poison center if they see any affected patients.

By early Tuesday afternoon, the poison center had been contacted by one other person about symptoms, a center staffer said. People with concerns or questions can call the center 24 hours a day at 800-222-1222.

Nox-Crete has filed a Notification of Environmental Concern report with the Nebraska Department of the Environment and Energy in connection with a hazardous material spill related to the fire.

Douglas County's main air-quality monitor near 41st and Pacific Streets didn't pick up the smoke Monday night because the wind was blowing the wrong way, a county official said Tuesday. ​

The Douglas County Health Department is not aware of any specific air quality concerns, but strongly recommends that anyone who was exposed to the smoke and is not feeling well seek medical attention, the press release said.

Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at Nox-Crete shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. The building already had been evacuated, and the fire quickly accelerated to a three-alarm blaze.

