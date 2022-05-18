Omaha city pool to remain closed all summer due to maintenance issue

A maintenance issue will keep Omaha's Lee Valley Pool closed through the summer.

In its place, the outdoor pool at Camelot Community Center will stay open for nine weeks, June 6 through Aug. 7, according to a press release. The pool, located at 9270 Cady Ave., will be open 1-5 p.m., seven days a week.

The nearby Roanoke Pool, 4848 N. 113th St., will operate June 6 through July 7. Its hours are 1-8 p.m. during the week and noon-7 p.m. on weekends.

The city previously announced that it would only open five of its 15 pools for the entire season due to a lifeguard shortage. The remaining 10 would be split up during the summer season, with five operating the first half and the other five operating the second half. The outdoor pool at Camelot was initially scheduled to operate for the second half of the season.

Information on other pool locations and hours can be found at parks.cityofomaha.org (click on “pools & spraygrounds” and then “locations and hours”).

