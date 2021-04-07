Omaha city primary election results

Omaha races
At least 12,000 absentee votes remained to be counted. Election officials won't release the results until Friday.
The two top vote-getters advance in each race. The election is officially nonpartisan. Here are the unofficial results.
*Denotes incumbent
Mayor
RJ Neary 11,088
Kimara Snipes 5,827
*Jean Stothert 42,834
Jasmine L. Harris 9,374
Mark Gudgel 3,259
City Council
District 1
*Pete Festersen 6,427
Paul Anderson 691
Sarah Johnson 2,662
Tyeisha Kosmicki 1,733
District 2
Jonathan C. Lathan 1,215
Juanita Johnson 1,244
*Ben Gray 2,291
Cornelius F. Williams 188
Steven Abraham 282
David Mitchell 445
District 3
Danny Begley 3,716
Gilbert Ayala 1,255
Cammy Watkins 3,268
Jen Bauer 1,149
District 4
*Vinny Palermo 2,638
Sarah Smolen 788
Ben Cass 770
Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,259
District 5
Don Rowe 2,277
Jeff Moore 1,450
Patrick Leahy 2,050
*Colleen Brennan 1,449
Kathleen R. Kauth 2,097
Destiny Stark 331
Kate Gotsdiner 1,368
District 6
Naomi Hattaway 5,189
*Brinker Harding 9,159
District 7
Sara Kohen 5,801
*Aimee Melton 6,381
Source: Douglas County Election Commission