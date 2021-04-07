 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha city primary election results
0 comments
topical alert

Omaha city primary election results

  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Jean Stothert and RJ Neary moved on from the city primary as the top two vote-getters.

Omaha races

At least 12,000 absentee votes remained to be counted. Election officials won't release the results until Friday.

The two top vote-getters advance in each race. The election is officially nonpartisan. Here are the unofficial results.

*Denotes incumbent

Mayor

RJ Neary 11,088

Kimara Snipes 5,827

*Jean Stothert 42,834

Jasmine L. Harris 9,374

Mark Gudgel 3,259

City Council

032121-owh-new-councildistrict1-map-web.jpg

District 1

*Pete Festersen 6,427

Paul Anderson 691

Sarah Johnson 2,662

Tyeisha Kosmicki 1,733

032421-owh-new-district2-map-web.jpg

District 2

Jonathan C. Lathan 1,215

Juanita Johnson 1,244

*Ben Gray 2,291

Cornelius F. Williams 188

Steven Abraham 282

David Mitchell 445

03xx21-owh-new-councildistrict3-map-web.jpg

District 3

Danny Begley 3,716

Gilbert Ayala 1,255

Cammy Watkins 3,268

Jen Bauer 1,149

031621-owh-new-district4-map-web.jpg

District 4

*Vinny Palermo 2,638

Sarah Smolen 788

Ben Cass 770

Becky Barrientos-Patlan 1,259

032621-owh-new-district5race-map-web

District 5

Don Rowe 2,277

Jeff Moore 1,450

Patrick Leahy 2,050

*Colleen Brennan 1,449

Kathleen R. Kauth 2,097

Destiny Stark 331

Kate Gotsdiner 1,368

033121-owh-new-district6-map-web.jpg

District 6

Naomi Hattaway 5,189

*Brinker Harding 9,159

032821-owh-new-district7-map-web

District 7

Sara Kohen 5,801

*Aimee Melton 6,381

Source: Douglas County Election Commission

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexican wrestlers help elderly get COVID vaccines

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert