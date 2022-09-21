Omaha climate plan inches forward; Stothert says 'we want to do it right'

A group made up of Omaha city officials and nonprofit and business leaders moved closer to advancing the development of a climate action plan.

Metro Smart Cities approved a request for proposals, or RFP, at its meeting Wednesday provided three amendments are made. The decision was made in a private meeting.

The request for proposals would be the first step in hiring a consultant to work on a climate action plan.

Once the amendments are added, a final draft RFP will be released, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday. A project schedule shows that the RFP would be issued on Oct. 12 with the deadline for submittals due Nov. 28.

By mid-December, the Metro Smart Cities committee would meet to review proposals. Once a consultant is selected, the item would likely move to City Council for approval by early February. The climate action plan is expected to be complete by June 2024.

Consultants would be asked to address six different tasks:

Project management and technical guidance.

Assessment and alignment.

Public engagement.

A baseline inventory for greenhouse gas emissions in the area.

Metrics reporting toolkit.

Climate action and resilience plan.

The proposed changes suggested during Wednesday's meeting include asking applicants to address incentives that other cities have attempted and been successful with, said Steven Jensen, a consultant to the city and former planning director. Committee members also wanted to see additional emphasis on resiliency and discussion on benchmarks.

Wednesday's meeting, which was not open to the public or media, drew attendees from the Omaha Public Power District, Nebraska Medicine, Metro and individuals from the local development community, Stothert said.

"As far as the climate action plan, we are all on board," she added. "We all agree. We're moving forward with it."

A climate action plan has been in the works for some time. Stothert said it was introduced in April 2021, with work on a draft RFP starting in July and finishing in August of that year.

At the time, the city intended to create a regional climate plan. However, based on community feedback gathered earlier this year, a Metro Smart Cities working group recommended a city plan, rather than a regional one, according to the Mayor's Office. The change required drafting a new RFP, which contributed to the delay.

"I don't feel like it's taken an extraordinary amount of time to get this done," Stothert said. "But we want to get it done right and correct."

The Omaha City Council first voiced support for a climate action plan in November 2021. At the time, council members were told the RFP would be created and issued within a couple of months.

City Council President Pete Festersen has voiced his frustration over the lack of progress since then. Last week, council approved a resolution from Festersen that would allow the city to hire a consultant using a surplus in the 2022 city budget, cutting down on time needed to move a climate action plan forward.

Stothert on Wednesday said that it isn't possible to fund the plan from the 2022 budget. Instead, she said, it's best to go forward with the project through the Metro Smart Cities group.

She said more information regarding a potential veto of Festersen's resolution would come Thursday.

Jensen estimated that a consultant could cost $250,000 or more.

Stothert stressed that the project isn't taking unusually long to get moving. Instead, the mayor said she looks at it as being done right and with input from a wide swath of people.

"Sometimes these processes do take a long time," she said. "It takes a lot of work and we want a lot of input and we want to do it right. That's why we're taking our time doing it, but I truly think that going through the Smart Cities group, with the representation we have on that group, is the best route to go."

And just because the city doesn't yet have a formal climate action plan, that doesn't mean work hasn't been done to address climate-related issues, she said.

In a five-page handout given to members of the media Wednesday, Stothert detailed steps her administration has taken to address climate change.

Some of those include establishing a fleet of all natural gas buses through a partnership with Metro, LED conversion of traffic signals and street lights, installation of vehicle charging stations and expansion of the city's recycling program.

"Are we going to be able to change the climate with all these things that we are doing? You know, that question is still out there," she said. "But are there things that we can do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Yes, there are. Is that really going to change the climate at the end? That question is unanswered."

Some people have questioned whether a climate action plan is a priority for the city, with one person noting during a public hearing last month that the mayor's proposed budget failed to mention climate change. Others have noted that Omaha trails other cities, including Lincoln, that already have climate action plans.

Stothert said the climate plan is a top priority and pointed to actions already taken by the city to address climate change.

"Those that say it's not a priority, I think they're just wrong," she said.