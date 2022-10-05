Omaha climate plan RFP largely resembles draft version created 1 year earlier

The decision to create a climate action plan unique to the city of Omaha, rather than the region, prolonged the first step needed to move the project forward, city officials have said.

That first step, spearheaded by the city and other entities through a group called Metro Smart Cities, was the creation of a request for proposals, or RFP, that would define the scope of work for a climate consultant.

But the 12-page RFP approved last month during a closed-door meeting contains few significant differences from a draft RFP considered in October 2021 — before the switch from a regional to an Omaha-focused plan.

The 2021 draft was among a batch of documents reviewed by The World-Herald that offer a look at the early days of the efforts to develop a climate action plan.

The pace of those efforts has been the target of criticism from activists and others, including members of the Omaha City Council. They point to the fact that many other cities, including Lincoln, already have climate action plans and say Omaha is falling further behind.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, whose office has led the push to develop a climate action plan, has defended the speed of those efforts, saying the city and its partners want to get it right and they are taking steps to ensure the process incorporates feedback from stakeholders. Despite the critiques, Stothert has maintained that development of the plan is moving at a normal and acceptable pace.

A spokesperson for the mayor was unable to comment on the similarities between the two RFPs and the amount of time between them. A message left on the Metro Smart Cities’ phone line wasn’t returned Tuesday.

Metro Smart Cities’ work began in early 2021 after Stothert asked the group to draft a request for proposals for a climate plan consultant and guide the development of the plan.

“This plan will explore the City’s role in climate resiliency and establish strategies that mitigate climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Stothert said in a letter to the group. “In doing so, we will be incorporating our utilities’ climate and sustainability goals into our effort.”

The early draft RFP and the finalized one released by the Mayor’s Office are similarly constructed. Both establish a comparable scope of work, though the approved RFP gives a more detailed description of expectations for a future consultant.

The planning process “will result in a prioritized set of equitable climate and resilience actions with specific implementation and accountability roadmaps that guide the City’s climate action over the next 30 years,” the approved RFP states.

Once selected, the RFP states that the consultant will attend Metro Smart Cities advisory committee meetings to provide updates.

“The committee will be the ultimate decision maker on the plan,” according to the RFP. “The number of Metro Smart Cities Advisory Committee meetings will be determined during scope negotiations.”

It also defines a timeline. Per the approved RFP, the city anticipates a plan to be complete in about 18 months, with a notice to proceed in February 2023 and work completed in June 2024.

Since its founding in 2016, Metro Smart Cities has brought together city officials from the greater metro Omaha area with leaders of local businesses, nonprofits, educational institutions and community members to develop and implement pilot projects to solve mobility and accessibility challenges.

The mayor’s request to Metro Smart Cities came soon after her office received an email from Timothy Burke, who at the time was president of the Omaha Public Power District. Burke proposed a partnership with the City of Omaha as OPPD began development of its decarbonization initiative.

The city’s initiative was quickly started by Kevin Andersen, a deputy chief of staff with the Mayor’s Office who recently left his position with the city to return to the private sector.

A rough draft of an RFP was created by September 2021 and city officials began the process of gathering feedback from community partners. The draft was scrapped after considerable input from members of Metro Smart Cities, emails show.

The group ultimately determined in early 2022 that an Omaha-specific climate action plan was a better fit than a regional plan, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Stothert last month publicly shared the approved RFP and addressed the switch from a regional plan to a city-based plan.

Stothert and Steven Jensen, a consultant to the city and former planning director, said the Metro Smart Cities’ advisory group decided that it would be better to move forward with the City of Omaha plan as opposed to gathering more input and potential funding from other cities — steps that would add significantly to the timeline.

“We felt like maybe that first draft was not as complete as we wanted,” Stothert said. “We got a working group together and started looking at it with more detail. These things take some time. So, I do not feel like we’ve delayed it at all. I don’t feel like it’s taken an extraordinary amount of time to get this done. But we want to get it done right and correct.”

About 25 members of Metro Smart Cities met last month to vote on the RFP in a meeting that was not open to the public.

Stothert declined to share with The World-Herald a list of those in attendance, noting the meeting was private.

A spokesperson with the Mayor’s Office said there was no sign-in sheet for the meeting, “so there is not a record of who attended in person and/or by zoom.”

The Omaha City Council first voiced support for a climate action plan in November 2021. At the time, council members were told that the RFP would be created and issued within a couple of months.

City Council President Pete Festersen has voiced his frustration over the lack of progress since then.

Last month, the council approved a resolution from Festersen that would allow the city to hire a consultant using a surplus in the 2022 city budget. Festersen argued that would cut down on time needed to move a climate action plan forward.

Emails show that Festersen suggested to Andersen in April that the City Council would support a contribution from city funds to assist in funding the climate action plan.

“Let us know how else we can help with the process of getting it moving,” Festersen wrote.

Andersen’s response put into context the scale of the plan Metro Smart Cities was pursuing at the time.

“I truly believe that, while challenging and time consuming to assemble, this regional and (public private partnership) approach will greatly enhance our efforts and results. It will set Omaha apart, in that I cannot find another (climate action plan) of this scope and approach across the country,” Andersen wrote.

Andersen wrote that Stothert was also willing to provide the lead contribution toward the project.

Stothert has said that it isn’t possible to fund the plan from the 2022 budget. Instead, she said, it’s best to go forward with the project through the Metro Smart Cities group.

The city estimates that a consultant could cost $250,000 or more, a cost that would be paid for by the city, Stothert said.

Through the approved RFP, consultants would be asked to address six different tasks:

Project management and technical guidance.

Assessment and alignment.

Public engagement.

A baseline inventory for greenhouse gas emissions in the area.

Metrics reporting toolkit.

Climate action and resilience plan.

A project schedule shows that the RFP would be issued on Oct. 12 with the deadline for submittals due Nov. 28.

By mid-December, the Metro Smart Cities committee would meet to review proposals. Once a consultant is selected, the item would likely move to the City Council for approval by early February.