Omaha-Council Bluffs planning agency seeking feedback on transportation plan

A planning agency that serves the greater Omaha-Council Bluffs area is seeking public input on a years-long transportation plan.

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) is considering the allocation of $58 million in federal funds to 33 new regional projects. The projects are detailed in MAPA’s draft 2023 transportation improvement program, which the agency shared Friday.

The program is a six-year planning document that is updated annually. It includes highway maintenance and expansion, bicycle and pedestrian trail work, transit plans and aviation projects. It also includes updates to projects in the Omaha-Council Bluffs region led by the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation during the next four years.

One of the most expensive proposed projects in the draft plan calls for widening 72nd Street from L to F Streets in Omaha. The project, with a total cost of $10.5 million, will involve reconstructing the street and adding improvements, such as reconfigured turn lanes and new traffic signals, as needed. The City of Omaha, the lead agency on the project, is seeking $8.4 million in federal funds for the improvements, according to MAPA.

Also in the draft plan, Metro — Omaha's public transportation agency — is seeking $3 million in federal funding to advance a study of the 24th Street corridor. Last year, Metro identified 24th Street as the next priority transit corridor for enhanced service or possible expansion of its rapid bus service, known as ORBT.

The projects in MAPA's draft plan are not limited to Omaha. Council Bluffs, La Vista, Bellevue, Papillion and Gretna also have projects on the list, as do several other governmental entities.

MAPA also is seeking public comment on an amendment to its 2050 long-range transportation plan. The amendment accounts for an increase in project costs and additional projects, according to a press release from the agency.

MAPA will host an open house June 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at its offices in Omaha, 2222 Cuming St.

The agency will accept written comments up until 4:30 p.m. June 22. Comments can be sent via email to mapa@mapacog.org or via U.S. mail to: MAPA, 2222 Cuming St., Omaha, NE 68102.

The full draft plan can be viewed at mapacog.org/projects/tip/.

MAPA is led by a 79-member council of officials, all of whom are appointed by local governments, which meets quarterly and sets policy for the agency. A nine-member board of directors is comprised of elected officials and meets monthly to oversee agency activities.

