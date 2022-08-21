Omaha council member will seek funding for Harney Street bike lane

Omaha's first protected bike lane may get another shot at city funding with a proposed amendment to the city's 2023 budget.

The Market-to-Midtown Bikeway was a major topic of discussion during a public hearing Tuesday on Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's proposed 2023 budget. The mayor's budget does not include funding for the bike lane, which received broad support during the hearing.

City Council President Pete Festersen told The World-Herald that he also wants to see the lane become a permanent fixture, and he intends to draft an amendment that would support the project beyond its 18-month pilot program.

The nearly 2-mile bikeway, which runs along Harney Street from about 33rd Street to 10th Street, opened in July 2021 after a long effort to install a style of bike lane that has become the standard for safety in other communities.

For now, the lane runs directly on Harney Street, separated from car and truck traffic and parked cars by a painted zone with temporary bollards.

The pilot program has successfully increased safety and bicycle usage in its first 12 months, according to Bike Walk Nebraska, one of the driving forces behind the pilot program. In its first six months, the lane prompted a 139% increase in cyclist traffic along the corridor.

"The protected bike lane has proven itself to be successful — as anticipated," Festersen said. "We should be pursuing and funding a permanent project and coordinate that route with the potential streetcar project."

Council members last year tried to add money to permanently fund a protected bike lane, but they didn’t have the votes to override Stothert’s veto of the amendment.

Though the mayor is "hesitant to comment on an amendment she hasn't seen," Stothert told The World-Herald she is likely to veto Festersen's amendment if it is similar to the one introduced last year.

"We’re doing the pilot so we can see how it works. ... There’s a lot that we don’t know, and I’m not going to put funding in on something that’s a pilot when the pilot isn’t even done yet," Stothert said.

If the mayor did issue a veto, it would take at least five of the seven City Council members to override it.

There's also the possibility of a streetcar route on Harney Street to consider, Stothert said.

As proposed earlier this year, the city's streetcar system would run on a 3-mile route traveling along Farnam and Harney Streets from 10th Street to 42nd Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets.

Julie Harris, director of Bike Walk Nebraska, which started the pilot program in partnership with Metro Smart Cities, raised questions about how the streetcar and the bike lane could co-exist during a June City Council meeting.

Bike Walk Nebraska is a supporter of the streetcar, which the group sees as a tool for pedestrian safety, Harris said.

"Every person that's on the streetcar, coming downtown or in the Blackstone District, is not someone driving in a car, patrolling for a parking space and not looking out for somebody biking or walking," Harris said.

But, Harris told council members that she had concerns on how quickly the streetcar project was moving, and asked that the bike lane not be left out of considerations as design decisions are made.

It's not yet clear how the two projects would fit in the same corridor. It's also unclear exactly where the streetcar will run.

There’s consideration of putting the streetcar on Harney, but there’s also talk of putting it in both directions on one street like Farnam, Stothert said.

Jay Noddle, a local developer and president of the recently formed Omaha Streetcar Authority, assured Harris in June that, if the bikeway pilot is successful, "we're going to make sure that the streetcar doesn't bump the bikes."

So far, data gathered on the pilot shows the Harney Street bikeway coasting to a successful final few months.

Using five portable counters, program organizers have tracked the number of bicycles, scooters and pedestrians using the bikeway.

Since the beginning of the pilot project, there's been an increase in bike and scooter traffic along the Harney Street corridor, with an expected decrease during winter. But while numbers were lower, the use did remain consistent, strengthening the case that bicycle infrastructure is used year-round, even in Omaha, according to a report from Bike Walk Nebraska.

Stats from Heartland Bikeshare found that the use of bikes from stations located on the Market-to-Midtown corridor has increased 69% since the start of the pilot project.

As he gauges support from fellow City Council members for a possible amendment, Festersen said he is also "pursuing other amendments that would enhance bike and pedestrian infrastructure in other locations as well."