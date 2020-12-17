Omaha Councilman Brinker Harding announces reelection bid; he'll have at least one opponent

The city's mask mandate is one clash point between Harding and Hattaway. Harding joined the rest of the council in voting for the city's initial mandate but has since voted against multiple extensions, as has Councilwoman Aimee Melton.

Harding has said that wearing masks is important and that he and his family do so when appropriate. But he has called the process of Omaha having to approve multiple extensions "clunky" and has said the mandate should have come in the form of a state- or county-issued directed health measure.

Voters in District 6 supported outgoing President Donald Trump in last month's presidential election, and the district typically leans Republican.

Hattaway said the people passing laws in Omaha “aren't speaking the language” of those who protested for racial justice this summer. To bridge that divide, the city needs leaders who will listen and engage with those fighting for change, she said.

“It should not be the protesters versus the police,” she said.

Hattaway said the city needs lower crime and safe neighborhoods, fewer instances of harm inflicted by officers and better systems for helping those suffering from mental health conditions.