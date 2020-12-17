Omaha Councilman Brinker Harding announces reelection bid; he'll have at least one opponent

Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding has kicked off his campaign to represent west-central Omaha for a second term.
The Republican is set to face political newcomer Naomi Hattaway, a nonprofit consultant, to represent District 6, which stretches from the center of the city near 90th Street to far west Omaha, past 204th Street. Both have completed the process to petition their way onto the ballot and have filed with the Douglas County Election Commission.
The city's officially nonpartisan election is next spring. The primary is April 6, and the general election is May 11, when voters will choose Omaha's seven City Council members and the mayor for the next four years.
Harding, senior vice president of commercial real estate company Colliers International, said Omaha has made great strides over the last four years. He said he's focused on the same cornerstone issues that he ran on in 2017: ensuring that public safety is the No. 1 priority, promoting economic development and building improved, long-lasting infrastructure, from roads to city services such as snow removal.
"Without safe streets and safe environments, you don't create opportunities or incentives for investment," he said. Harding announced his reelection campaign on a livestream from Big Fred's Pizza Garden & Lounge.
A member of the city's Finance Committee, Harding, 59, said he's proud of his involvement with the city's financial response to the pandemic, working to ensure that the city received federal coronavirus relief money from Douglas County and the State of Nebraska, which he said allowed the city to continue providing basic services.
A former Planning Board member, Harding said Omaha needs to continue to grow in a measured way.
In the mid-1990s, when he worked for Mayor Hal Daub, development in downtown and midtown Omaha was struggling. Harding said the staff often talked about how Omaha needed to avoid "donut development" — expansion on the edges with a hole in the middle. He said the city must continue to encourage infill development and increase density where it makes sense. Omaha must also continue to foster its public-private partnerships to spur development, he said.
Hattaway, a Democrat, said expectations of Omaha’s elected leaders are shifting. She said the city needs informed, engaged leaders who prioritize equity, smart growth and public health, and she believes that she has the leadership experience to move the city ahead.
“Until we have an Omaha that has neighborhoods that are safe for everyone, it’s not an Omaha for everyone,” she said.
As the city navigates its way through and out of the coronavirus pandemic, Hattaway, 44, said city leaders must prioritize the expertise of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Douglas County Health Department. She said she would have voted for a mask mandate and pressed for it to happen sooner than August.
The city's mask mandate is one clash point between Harding and Hattaway. Harding joined the rest of the council in voting for the city's initial mandate but has since voted against multiple extensions, as has Councilwoman Aimee Melton.
Harding has said that wearing masks is important and that he and his family do so when appropriate. But he has called the process of Omaha having to approve multiple extensions "clunky" and has said the mandate should have come in the form of a state- or county-issued directed health measure.
Voters in District 6 supported outgoing President Donald Trump in last month's presidential election, and the district typically leans Republican.
Hattaway said the people passing laws in Omaha “aren't speaking the language” of those who protested for racial justice this summer. To bridge that divide, the city needs leaders who will listen and engage with those fighting for change, she said.
“It should not be the protesters versus the police,” she said.
Hattaway said the city needs lower crime and safe neighborhoods, fewer instances of harm inflicted by officers and better systems for helping those suffering from mental health conditions.
Omaha also needs to reevaluate how it develops, ensuring that grants and other funds are distributed in a collaborative way and making the most of partnerships with nonprofits and other philanthropic groups, she said.
Hattaway said city government must also be more accessible. That means doing things like designing city services for those who speak languages other than English or those with disabilities, ensuring that all parks have bathrooms and educating people on how government works.
