Omaha Councilman Pete Festersen faces challengers from left and right in reelection bid

Johnson co-founded the local transportation advocacy group ModeShift Omaha and served on the board of the Benson Business Improvement District. She started the Omaha Bicycle Co. in Benson in 2012. She closed the shop in 2019, in part because of health problems. She still owns the building and leases it to a small business. She also works for ModeShift.

Johnson said Festersen and other city officials aren’t doing enough to address racism, an affordable housing shortage and other problems, or to make city streets and sidewalks safer for people using all types of transportation. She noted that Omaha does not have even one stretch of street with a protected bike lane, while Lincoln has a network that includes several such lanes.

Amid the Trump administration and the social unrest of 2020, Johnson saw progressive women run for City Council in other districts and wanted such a candidate in her own district.

“I just feel like our representatives are not representing us,” she said. “That’s a big problem. I feel that we just need better listeners at City Hall and more proactive leaders at City Hall. ... If you can’t do it, then get out of my way. I’ve got the capacity. I’ve got the energy. I’ve got the community behind me.”