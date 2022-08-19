Omaha drops citizenship requirement for emergency rental aid

LINCOLN — The City of Omaha earlier this week expanded its emergency rental assistance program to allow all renters, regardless of citizenship status, to apply for its remaining $18 million in aid.

The city previously didn't allow this due to a state statute that prohibits anyone living in the U.S. unlawfully from receiving public assistance, according to Omaha City Attorney Matthew Kuhse. However, following a request by the city's planning department and the Mayor's Office, he said they found a provision that changed their assessment.

The statute includes an exception for “short term, non-cash, in kind emergency disaster relief," Kuhse said. Because the rental aid offered under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) comes from federal funds intended for pandemic relief, the city determined it could drop the citizenship requirement. The development was first reported by the Nebraska Examiner.

The expansion puts Omaha in line with Lincoln, which also does not require proof of citizenship to receive emergency rental assistance through the program, Kuhse said. It does, however, differ with the state, which still requires proof.

A spokesperson for Gov. Pete Ricketts offered little comment on the subject, other than saying the state "does not provide financial benefits to illegal immigrants."

Omaha still has about $18 million of rental aid left to distribute of the original $100 million it received through the program, according to Jason Feldhaus, executive director of Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH).

Pierce Greenberg, assistant professor of sociology at Creighton University, said it's tough to estimate how many renters will benefit from the expansion, but it's easily in the thousands.

The expansion is particularly significant, according to Feldhaus, because these renters are especially vulnerable and don't commonly seek out assistance. Eliminating proof of citizenship as a requirement will allow them to access sustainable housing and could decrease Omaha's homelessness population, he added.

Greenberg said Omaha is home to about 34,000 immigrants, many of whom live in South Omaha, which has been largely underserved through the ERA, according to his research.

This summer, Greenberg looked at data showing where ERA funds were distributed in Omaha, and matched it to an ERA priority index showing the level of need for assistance in different parts of the city. Out of 12 areas that weren't receiving the level of funding to match the need, he said 11 of them were located in South Omaha.

This surprised Greenberg, given that he wasn't used to the results of his research being so clear cut, he said.

"It just tells you something is going on," Greenberg said.

While he is happy the city has now expanded its program, Greenberg said he has "mixed feelings" about how long it took to happen. He said the delay hurt people who could have benefited from the aid during the height of the pandemic.

"That decision by the city had a real world consequence," he said.

While Omaha and Lincoln will continue taking ERA applications for the foreseeable future, the state is about to reach the end of its program. State Budget Administrator Lee Will said the state plans to continue taking applications up until about Sept. 9, and will likely continue distributing aid until the end of the year.

This is because Ricketts decided earlier this year that the state would not apply for $120 million in second-round ERA funding, arguing that the pandemic emergency was over and Nebraska still had first-round funding leftover.

Will said the state currently has about $5.7 million of first-round funding left to allocate — a considerable decrease from the remaining $30 million reported in March. Will said this is partially due to a small uptick in applications because of increased advertising by the state, but mostly it is because the state made $15.5 million available to nonprofits through a housing stability services program.

With the state turning down its second-round funding, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that it would reallocate the money, giving first priority to eligible jurisdictions within Nebraska, which could include Omaha and Lincoln. Feldhaus said the city has applied for the reallocation, but they have not heard from the Treasury Department yet.

Though Omaha has removed the citizenship requirement, Feldhaus said there are other eligibility requirements for the ERA, including a requirement that applicants must also be below 80% of the average median income for their area. He said other organizations, such as MACCH and its partners, offer rental assistance to non-eligible applicants as well.