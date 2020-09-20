Omaha eases rules to get more bad roads fixed in high poverty areas

Under the 2018 policy championed by Mayor Jean Stothert, most Omaha property owners who live along unimproved roads split with the city the cost of upgrading their unimproved street to city standards, which would have them made of concrete. The property owners pay 50%, and the city pays 50%. To redo a street to a nonstandard level — made of asphalt — the city pays 25% and the property owners pay 75%.

In areas where at least 15% of households are below the poverty level, and at least 50% of housing units are owner-occupied, the city pays 100% of the cost of improvement.

The unimproved streets policy is not for general street repair. It targets only streets that were never built to city standards in the first place and have badly deteriorated.

Homeowners in economically distressed areas now don’t have to go through the same process that applies in other areas with unimproved roads. Previously, people in those areas had to apply with the city and petition their neighbors to create an improvement district.

But the city law department earlier this summer determined those procedural steps aren’t necessary because the city is footing the entire bill.