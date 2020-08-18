Omaha expects $30M for police, fire costs as state updates rules on COVID relief money

The state money would cover half of Omaha's public safety payroll expenses from those three months. Douglas County has unofficially earmarked $25 million for the city, but no formal action has been taken, and those funds would need to be approved by the Douglas County Board.

“If we have the commitment from (the state and county) then I can move forward and reopen the libraries and the community centers and the ice rinks, and bring back the part-time employees because I know I will have enough funding to cover the budget until the end of the year,” Stothert said.

But it's not clear if the County Board will vote to give the city $25 million — let alone the $30 million Stothert wants.

Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda said the new guidelines offer more clarity moving forward.

“We could not come anywhere close to an agreement until these guidelines were more formally revised,” Duda said. “Now we have a clearer picture of what we are dealing with.”

The U.S. Treasury Department has said CARES Act money must in part be used for expenses that were not accounted for in an entity’s most recent budget, which would make payroll costs ineligible. But the state’s new guidance eliminates that hurdle.