Omaha expects $30M for police, fire costs as state updates rules on COVID relief money

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is expecting a $30 million coronavirus relief payment from the state for payroll costs of police officers, firefighters and emergency responders — and she wants Douglas County to chip in an additional $30 million.
Stothert told The World-Herald that if the city receives the entire $60 million, that would alleviate a general fund budget shortfall created by the economic strain of the coronavirus. That would allow the city to reopen libraries and avoid layoffs, Stothert said.
But there's no guarantee Douglas County will give Omaha that much money.
New state guidance on how federal coronavirus relief money can be spent says local governments can apply for money to cover payroll costs for public safety employees incurred from March 1 through May 31. Those revised guidelines went into effect Monday.
Under the federal coronavirus relief package known as the CARES Act, the state was given $1.25 billion, of which Douglas County received $166 million based on the county’s population. The county has the authority to disperse those funds.
Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said the state's relief program specifically for local governments is tracking "well below" its allocated $100 million.
"Our first priority was covering direct costs," Gage said in an email. "Now that we have a clearer picture of everyone’s expenses, we are able to also provide support for law enforcement expenses related to the peak pandemic period."
The state money would cover half of Omaha's public safety payroll expenses from those three months. Douglas County has unofficially earmarked $25 million for the city, but no formal action has been taken, and those funds would need to be approved by the Douglas County Board.
“If we have the commitment from (the state and county) then I can move forward and reopen the libraries and the community centers and the ice rinks, and bring back the part-time employees because I know I will have enough funding to cover the budget until the end of the year,” Stothert said.
But it's not clear if the County Board will vote to give the city $25 million — let alone the $30 million Stothert wants.
Douglas County Board Chairman Clare Duda said the new guidelines offer more clarity moving forward.
“We could not come anywhere close to an agreement until these guidelines were more formally revised,” Duda said. “Now we have a clearer picture of what we are dealing with.”
The U.S. Treasury Department has said CARES Act money must in part be used for expenses that were not accounted for in an entity’s most recent budget, which would make payroll costs ineligible. But the state’s new guidance eliminates that hurdle.
“Quite frankly, without allowing (public safety) salaries, Omaha did not have $25 million of reimbursable expenses,” Duda said. “Not even close.”
The County Board has already begun to spend some of the $166 million allocation.
In July, board members voted to spend $1.85 million on a mobile command center for the county sheriff to help fight COVID-19. Earlier this month, the board approved $650,000 for improvements to the Douglas County Courthouse.
Last week, the board approved $10 million for the Omaha Community Foundation, which will distribute grants to individual arts, cultural and entertainment organizations. It also approved $10 million for nonprofit social service organizations.
Stothert questioned any hesitancy by the board to give Omaha money after making some of those purchases.
“A $30 million (payment) to the City of Omaha — because they would not have gotten a penny without (Omaha’s population) — does not seem like we’re asking too much,” Stothert said.
Duda said he’s supportive of giving Omaha the money it needs but said he couldn't speak for other board members.
"I don't think it is a given that we have to accept these expenses, and certainly it's not a given that we have to reimburse them," Duda said.
The board's next meeting is Tuesday.
Duda said the new state guidance has implications beyond Omaha. The county must also consider public safety expenses from cities like Ralston, Bennington, Valley and Waterloo. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office would apply, too.
The updated guidelines from the state define a public safety employee as an employee of a city, county, municipality or village “whose principal duties include services requiring specialized training in the area of police protection, firefighting services, or emergency medical services for any area within the jurisdiction of the identified eligible applicants.”
Examples of eligible full-time employees include sheriffs and deputy sheriffs; police chiefs, captains, lieutenants, sergeants and officers; fire chiefs, engineers, captains and firefighters; and emergency medical service personnel.
Most elected officials and employees of other taxpayer-funded services, such as libraries or a planning department, are not eligible for reimbursement.
Applications must be received by Sept. 15.
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
