Omaha 'fed up' with hateful acts, Stothert says of pig roast protest outside police union hall

"The disgusting incident at the Omaha Police Officers Association headquarters Saturday night was intended to provoke conflict," Stothert said in a written statement. "The responding officers acted professionally and responsibly after repeated attempts to peacefully clear private property."

"What part of this is okay?" Conner, the union president, said in a Facebook post that included photos of the pig heads left near the union hall.

In a Monday Facebook post issued before Stothert's statement, the group that organized the event accused police officers of escalating "an entirely peaceful demonstration and (turning) it into a violent man hunt."

Members of the group spoke over megaphones for about 20 minutes to the crowd outside the union hall, police said. Social media video showed several police cruisers pulling into the north parking lot during a speech before officers eventually rushed the scene.