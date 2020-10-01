Omaha Federation of Labor calls on Nebraska Democratic Party to rescind criticism of Don Kleine

A spokesman for the Nebraska Democratic Party said Thursday that party officials would have no comment on the letter.

The state party's resolution, adopted Saturday during a state central committee meeting, came in response to Kleine’s comments last week about Scurlock, who was fatally shot May 30 by 38-year-old white bar owner Jake Gardner outside Gardner's Old Market bars. Kleine declined to file charges against Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense.

A grand jury, led by former federal prosecutor Fred Franklin, later charged Gardner with manslaughter, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault and weapon use. Gardner died by suicide Sept. 20 in Hillsboro, Oregon, the day his attorney said he was expected to turn himself in.

Kleine said last week that in asserting self-defense, Gardner’s attorneys would have tried to establish Scurlock’s propensity for violence. Kleine said he didn’t consider Scurlock a victim and questioned whether the special prosecutor presented evidence that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night. Scurlock was seen on videotape vandalizing an office.