Omaha Federation of Labor calls on Nebraska Democratic Party to rescind criticism of Don Kleine

The Omaha Federation of Labor is calling on the Nebraska Democratic Party to rescind its criticism of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.
The criticism stemmed from comments Kleine made about James Scurlock, a 22-year-old Black Omahan who was fatally shot after a Black Lives Matter protest in the Old Market.
A resolution from the state party, issued Sept. 26, says the party will support reform efforts by "denouncing the actions of elected Democrat Don Kleine in his handling of the James Scurlock case in a way that perpetuated white supremacy and sparked deep division in Omaha."
Mike McDonnell, president of the Omaha Federation of Labor and a Nebraska state senator, said in a letter to the Nebraska Democratic Party that it is "exceedingly clear that Don Kleine does not, and has never promoted White Supremacy!"
The letter goes on to criticize the party for not notifying Kleine of the resolution or giving Kleine a platform to respond to the allegations. That decision, the letter states, "illustrates a true lack of leadership and vision in addressing the racial injustices that are present in our country today."
A spokesman for the Nebraska Democratic Party said Thursday that party officials would have no comment on the letter.
The state party's resolution, adopted Saturday during a state central committee meeting, came in response to Kleine’s comments last week about Scurlock, who was fatally shot May 30 by 38-year-old white bar owner Jake Gardner outside Gardner's Old Market bars. Kleine declined to file charges against Gardner, saying he acted in self-defense.
A grand jury, led by former federal prosecutor Fred Franklin, later charged Gardner with manslaughter, terroristic threats, attempted first-degree assault and weapon use. Gardner died by suicide Sept. 20 in Hillsboro, Oregon, the day his attorney said he was expected to turn himself in.
Kleine said last week that in asserting self-defense, Gardner’s attorneys would have tried to establish Scurlock’s propensity for violence. Kleine said he didn’t consider Scurlock a victim and questioned whether the special prosecutor presented evidence that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night. Scurlock was seen on videotape vandalizing an office.
The Federation of Labor's statement ends by saying that the organization, which represents 10,000 members, endorses Kleine to run again for county attorney in 2022, regardless of his political party. (After the state party's vote, Kleine said he would think about changing his party affiliation.)
In the days since the resolution was approved by the Nebraska Democratic Party, prominent Nebraska Democrats have defended Kleine and criticized party leaders for adopting the resolution. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, a Republican, and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, a registered nonpartisan, also have issued statements supporting Kleine.
