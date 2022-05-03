Omaha hotels to receive $4.48 million in ARPA funds through stimulus program

Omaha hotels hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon get a financial boost through a federally-funded program.

The city's Hotel Stimulus Program will give a total of $4.48 million to 46 area hotels following City Council approval Tuesday.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Hotel Stimulus Program seeks to offset the dramatic decline in local hotel revenues over the past two years.

Pandemic-induced losses in the hospitality industry brought demand and revenue in 2020 to below 2010 levels, wiping out more than a decade of growth, said Deborah Ward, executive director of the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Revenues in 2021 also felt the pandemic's impact. Last year, local hotel revenue was still down 8%, or $18 million, compared to 2019.

"This program will help give back a portion of what the pandemic took away," Ward said. "Hotels on the list to receive money are located throughout the city and represent the smallest properties with just 15 rooms, to some of the largest properties with 300-600 rooms, and all those in between."

The amount granted to each hotel varied depending on the hotel size and financial need.

The funds were the latest example of ARPA funds used at a local level. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion act in March 2021 with the goal of counteracting the economic damage caused by COVID-19. The package included $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments.

Omaha has already received $56 million from ARPA, and is on track to receive $56 million more this month. The hotel program is one of several initiatives on which the city intends to spend the funds.

United Way and the Omaha Community Foundation were chosen to administer $15 million of those dollars to nonprofits with a focus on basic needs such as food, housing, homeless services and mental health services.

Programs in violence prevention, intervention and job training will also be considered.

An affordable housing program between the city and the nonprofit Front Porch Investments will be funded with $20 million in ARPA money, an amount matched by a $20 million philanthropic donation, and another $20 million from an undisclosed third source — making it the largest local program funded with ARPA dollars.

Jurisdictions that accepted the money have until 2026 to spend it and are required to regularly report their spending to the Treasury Department.

The programs were also reviewed by Deloitte, a financial consultant contracted by the city to help navigate the extensive federal guidelines that come with ARPA dollars.

The federal guidelines were considered in the city's hotel stimulus application process.

The city will require quarterly reporting from each hotel, Ward said.

