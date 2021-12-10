Omaha Housing Authority fires 18 workers; union says it was 'blindsided'

Burkhalter said that had he known before the vote that all utility workers could be eliminated, he would have presented the proposal to union members differently and perhaps been a little more animated about the ramifications of union members rejecting the MOU.

“It would have been a different argument,” he said.

Ade Lytle was one of the utility workers who learned that his job was terminated. Lytle, who had worked for OHA for 31 years, said he found out through a letter.

With the shock of his termination still fresh, Lytle, 65, said he plans to file for unemployment benefits and assess what his future holds.

Lytle, who said he enjoyed enhancing and making people’s lives better through his service, lamented his termination two weeks before Christmas.

“It shows the insensitivity the organization has,” the husband and father said.

Poore agreed that the timing was unfortunate but said the union played a role by not holding the vote on the proposed amendment until Nov. 23.