Omaha Housing Authority fires 18 workers; union says it was 'blindsided'

The Omaha Housing Authority announced the termination of 18 utility workers Friday, a development that the union president said left members “blindsided.”
The elimination of the utility worker position comes after OHA and Nebraska Public Employees Local 251 could not agree to amend the current collective bargaining agreement to OHA’s request for more scheduling flexibility for snow removal at OHA properties, which consist of about 2,700 public housing units.
The immediate termination of the 18 utility workers, who handled custodial and groundskeeping duties, constitutes all of the employees who held those positions.
In a press release, OHA said it has contracted with several local vendors to provide snow removal and janitorial services at its housing developments. The OHA said it will pay terminated workers through the end of the year.
The organization said it employs more than 150 people. The union represents about 75 employees.
In its own press release, the union said its members rejected the proposal as outlined in a memorandum of understanding. According to the MOU, which was finalized in October, the basis for the agreement cited concerns with costs, quality of service and employee responsiveness to weather-related emergencies.
Union President Tony Burkhalter said Friday that OHA never raised the concerns of costs prior to drafting the MOU. Burkhalter and OHA CEO Joanie Poore said negotiations began in late summer.
Union members rejected the MOU in a Nov. 23 vote. The union said approval of the proposal “would have put union members in the untenable position of voting to eliminate their coworkers’ jobs.”
Poore said that the union’s assertion is inaccurate and that the proposal wouldn’t have eliminated any jobs. She pointed to a provision that said utility workers would have been able to apply for either custodian or grounds crew jobs.
The MOU said utility workers would have been given preference based on seniority. It also said that final determination of placement for grounds crew members would be up to OHA but that no utility workers would have been denied reclassification to the custodian position.
After the union rejected the proposal, Burkhalter said they expected OHA to lay off up to seven utility workers. Instead, when Friday came, he and the utility workers were caught by surprise when OHA terminated the 18 utility workers.
“Instead of laying off seven employees, they came back and just blindsided the workers and just eliminated the job position as a whole,” he said.
Burkhalter said that had he known before the vote that all utility workers could be eliminated, he would have presented the proposal to union members differently and perhaps been a little more animated about the ramifications of union members rejecting the MOU.
“It would have been a different argument,” he said.
Ade Lytle was one of the utility workers who learned that his job was terminated. Lytle, who had worked for OHA for 31 years, said he found out through a letter.
With the shock of his termination still fresh, Lytle, 65, said he plans to file for unemployment benefits and assess what his future holds.
Lytle, who said he enjoyed enhancing and making people’s lives better through his service, lamented his termination two weeks before Christmas.
“It shows the insensitivity the organization has,” the husband and father said.
Poore agreed that the timing was unfortunate but said the union played a role by not holding the vote on the proposed amendment until Nov. 23.
“We moved as quickly as we possibly could to determine what the next steps would be,” she said, adding that she found out about the vote’s result on Nov. 24. “We certainly didn’t want to wait any longer.”
“At the end of the day, these were 18 good-paying, stable jobs in our community that I’m very disappointed we had to eliminate,” she said.
Burkhalter said the union is exploring its legal options. In its press release, the union demanded that OHA immediately rescind the termination notices and discuss with employees and their union representatives "a fair and equitable process for reassignment, free of fear and intimidation."
In the Housing Authority's press release, Poore said that it was OHA’s preference to retain the employees but that without the ability to ensure flexible scheduling in the event of weather, contracting was the only option to help the organization meet its goal of “providing quality, safe housing.”
Poore added that OHA expects to save over $480,000 in operational costs in 2022 by using contractors. In an interview, she said the savings would be a result of the contracts totaling less than the salaries and benefits of the utility workers. Poore said the average utility worker wage was a little over $21 per hour, in addition to benefits.
Burkhalter questioned Poore’s estimate for operational savings, saying no cost analysis had been presented to him.
“You got to be a lot more specific than that,” Burkhalter said. “You actually have to show a cost analysis.”
The two sides also dispute who is at fault over substandard inspection scores as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at some OHA properties. Poore said those scores reflect on the OHA workforce, while Burkhalter said management is to blame.
Poore has been CEO of OHA since June 2019. Burkhalter has been president of the union since September 2018. He was previously vice president of Local 251.