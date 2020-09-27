Omaha leaders say they are working to boost diversity of police, fire departments

“Ultimately, we want our fire department, the diversity within our fire department, to mirror that of our community,” he said. “I believe that’s very important.”

He said there’s value in having firefighters who come from the neighborhoods they serve. That gains more trust from the community and results in a higher level of service from the department, Olsen said.

Early in Olsen’s time as chief, he said, he appointed a community engagement committee. He sought volunteers from the department to connect with more people in the community and enhance recruitment and mentoring. He said the department works with the Empowerment Network, colleges and high schools and has been pushing job postings out more broadly.

“I’m having positive results from these efforts,” Olsen said.

Glover also sees diversity, inclusion and equity from a risk management standpoint, as a safety issue.

“Because I know firsthand from experience on many incidents where I show up, and I am the de-escalation point,” she said. “I don’t have to say anything, but because they see me, and they can relate to me, the whole climate and attitude of the situation changes. “