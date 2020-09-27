Omaha leaders say they are working to boost diversity of police, fire departments

When Sheena Glover joined the Omaha Fire Department in 2009, the firefighter and paramedic was one of only 38 Black employees on a sworn force of 684 people — and just the fourth Black woman hired in the department’s entire history.
Today, the Fire Department has even fewer Black firefighters — 35 — than it did in 2009. That’s only 5.5% of sworn personnel, even though 12% of Omaha’s population is Black. Overall, just 14% of Omaha firefighters are people of color, nearly the same as in 2009. Just 5% are female.
But in the Omaha Police Department, the diversity picture is different.
Over the same period, Omaha Police Lt. Ken Fox has seen the number of Black officers grow from 60 to 79. They make up 9% of the department’s sworn personnel. The number of Hispanic officers also grew, from 57 to 91. Overall, people of color account for about 22% of the sworn police personnel.
Both of the city’s main public safety departments still fall short of being representative of Omaha’s population. But it’s clear that the Police Department has made more progress toward that goal.
Many factors play a role. Fox, who is president of the Black Police Officers Association, said Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez have committed to innovative, collaborative recruiting and hiring practices — and are following through with action.
Fox said Mayor Jean Stothert believes in diversity and “has empowered” Schmaderer to improve it. And in turn, he said, Schmaderer has empowered his staff “to do the right thing for diversity — not just, hey, you’re a female, or you’re a person of color, but diversity of thought, diversity of backgrounds, education.”
“We are doing well under the leadership of Chief Schmaderer,” said Fox, a 14-year OPD veteran. “In my opinion, Todd has done more for diversity since I’ve been on the job that any other chief I’ve worked with. And … I worked for two Black chiefs.”
Fire Chief Dan Olsen said he is committed to increasing diversity in the department he leads. He pointed to increasing diversity in recruit classes since he became chief in 2016. Stothert and Keith Station, the city’s new diversity, equity and inclusion manager, said they believe Olsen is committed to it.
Even so, there’s a feeling among many people that the Fire Department doesn’t do as much as the Police Department does to recruit and prepare applicants of color, or to look beyond the strict rank order of testing in order to consider other qualities of candidates who have qualified for hiring or promotions.
“Tradition is heavily seated in the fire service,” said Glover, who testified about diversity at a recent Omaha City Council meeting and is a leader in an internal effort on diversity education. “A lot of people who are in place highly value tradition. If tradition goes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, that’s how they’re hiring and promoting versus actually looking at the pool of candidates.”
Fire Capt. John Farmer, president of the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters, said the association has raised the issue during all of his 18 years in the Fire Department. His group has tried to help, including by launching a test preparation and mentoring program several years ago to help minority candidates overcome historic disadvantages.
Pete Andrews, a retired fire captain and former association president, said the group worked with several people who scored highly on tests but, because they weren’t ranked high enough, didn’t get hired. Farmer said some of the people his group recruits and helps prepare end up being hired by other, more diverse fire departments. Two went to work in Atlanta and Dallas, he said.
“To this day, we’ve seen minimal progress, with regard to intentionally recruiting and hiring firefighters that reflect the diversity of the city,” Farmer said. “I think that speaks directly to the lack of commitment and the priority placed on increasing the diversity in the department. The police are getting there. They recognize that they need, that they could benefit from, a diverse workforce. … We’re just slow, slow to get there.”
That said, Farmer added that it appears the commitment to change is increasing.
“I can tell you that within recent weeks, the Black firefighters, Human Resources, and Local 385 (the Omaha fire union), along with the chief, we’ve discussed the path forward on this issue,” he said. “Right now we’re in conversations on how we move forward, but we just don’t have any specific plans.”
Amid nationwide protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this summer, Stothert vowed to improve diversity and inclusion in the Omaha city government. Creating the position now filled by Keith Station was part of that.
Station, in just his third week on the job, has met with Schmaderer and Olsen to begin working on ways to increase diversity more.
Said Farmer: “I believe all parties involved are more willing to work (on this) at this point in our history.”
Olsen said he appreciates the value of a diverse workforce.
“Ultimately, we want our fire department, the diversity within our fire department, to mirror that of our community,” he said. “I believe that’s very important.”
He said there’s value in having firefighters who come from the neighborhoods they serve. That gains more trust from the community and results in a higher level of service from the department, Olsen said.
Early in Olsen’s time as chief, he said, he appointed a community engagement committee. He sought volunteers from the department to connect with more people in the community and enhance recruitment and mentoring. He said the department works with the Empowerment Network, colleges and high schools and has been pushing job postings out more broadly.
“I’m having positive results from these efforts,” Olsen said.
Glover also sees diversity, inclusion and equity from a risk management standpoint, as a safety issue.
“Because I know firsthand from experience on many incidents where I show up, and I am the de-escalation point,” she said. “I don’t have to say anything, but because they see me, and they can relate to me, the whole climate and attitude of the situation changes. “
A new 2020 firefighter class of 31 recruits will include five Blacks, six Hispanics and one Asian/Pacific Islander, as well as three women, Olsen said. That follows a 2019 class of 27 recruits that included nine people of color, according to Fire Department records.
Stothert said the Police Department is bigger than the Fire Department and has been growing, with the city working to add 100 police officers over the past six years.
“When you’re increasing and having that many recruit classes, it does give you more opportunity to bring in more minorities and more women,” she said.
Stothert said both departments are moving in the right direction.
“I will say that is one of the reasons, though, that I hired Keith Station as a deputy chief of staff for diversity, equity and inclusion, because I want him to help me and the department directors and the chiefs to help recruit a more diverse workforce, and that’s for every department. … I anticipate that things will go faster now than they have in the past because we are putting a more concerted effort on it.”
The Police Department has placed a greater emphasis on diversity for several years.
“Back in 2013, the chief and I ascended the ranks together and were promoted around the same time,” Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez said. “We knew we wanted to make an intentional effort to ensure that the police department was reflective of the community. … As 21st-century leaders, we needed to ensure that we were attracting individuals that had the skill set to be police officers in the 21st century.”
That includes people who speak Spanish or other languages, military veterans, people with customer service experience, who would make for a well-rounded workforce. Gonzalez said the department has worked closely with the Black Police Officers Association, Latino Peace Officers Association and Nebraska Association of Women Police, as well as the Omaha Police Officers Association, to recruit applicants and help them prepare for testing and training.
Those efforts have helped get more applicants in the door and prepared to succeed. When it comes to hiring, police officials take into account more than rankings based on test scores when they’re choosing from a pool of qualified candidates. For example, Omaha police have a graded oral interview that helps find good communicators.
“You’re really making an intentional effort to go down that list, and look at the quality of the list and rank order of course, but you’re doing your best to try to look at different skill sets, maybe different individuals who speak different languages,” Gonzalez said. “We try to make sure everybody has an opportunity.”
The Omaha Police Officers Association supports Schmaderer’s efforts on diversity, said Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the union. He said police “are demonized in certain circles and in the Black community,” but he would like to see more recruitment of young Black people. Conner said he is from North Omaha, and a relative tried to talk him out of becoming a police officer.
“Twenty years later, I’m the first Black president of the police association and a police sergeant,” Conner said. “Imagine if I had listened to that family member. Thank God I didn’t.”
Sheena Glover said she loves her job, despite what she’s had to go through, including being told by a captain that as a Black woman, she would have to work 10 times harder than everybody else and still not be at the same level.
“I want things to change,” she said. “I would like there to be more opportunity, more inclusivity, more openness and equity for everyone.”
Our best staff images of September 2020
Spider Web
Union Omaha New England
Monarch
Library
Millard South Bellevue West
Twirl
Balance
Grand Jury
Grand jury reaction
Focus
Sept. 11
Sept 11 Taps
Elkhorn-Waverly high school football
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.